Residential properties for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Muğla
559
Izmir
239
Bodrum
101
Aydın
48
Konak
36
Yalikavak
33
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
27
Bayrakli
25
860 properties total found
Penthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
Penthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Area 587 m²
Floor 31/35
€4,50M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Floor 23/35
€1,60M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Floor 27/35
€890,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 25/35
€860,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 19/35
€830,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 18/35
€825,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 15/35
€800,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 13/35
€790,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 12/35
€785,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 11/35
€780,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 10/35
€775,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/35
€775,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/35
€755,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/35
€750,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/35
€745,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 4/35
€745,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/35
€740,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 8/35
€660,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 7/35
€655,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/35
€640,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/35
€635,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/35
€630,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/35
€630,000
3 room apartment in Aegean Region, Turkey
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 4/35
€625,000
3 room apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/35
€620,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Sarigerme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Sarigerme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 1
Stylish and Spacious Villa with Private Garden and Swimming Pool in Mugla Sarigerme The vill…
€491,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Karakecililer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Property within Walking Distance of All Amenities in Fethiye Ovacik The pr…
€578,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
€1,21M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Guelluek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
€1,20M
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Derekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
€369,000

Property types in Aegean Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
