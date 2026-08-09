Residential properties for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

;
İzmir
15
Bodrum
14
Muğla
665
Aydın
188
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1 076 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Fethiye, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
In ancient times, Fethiye was known as Telmessos, the "land of lights." Undoubtedly, the bri…
$286,170
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
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Duplex 2 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/4
Symphony of Nature and Modernity: Your Two-Story Paradise in FethiyeImagine a place where mo…
$571,996
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Oludeniz, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
A new premium villa in one of the most picturesque areas of Fethiye is the perfect combinati…
$500,000
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INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$207,100
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4 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Panoramic Sea View Flats with Private Swimming Pools and Gardens in Gümüşlük Bodrum Turkey T…
$802,338
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
4-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex in Fethiye Center Fethiye is one of the most popular…
$218,605
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 407 m²
Detached Villas in Bodrum with Private Pools and Gardens Overlooking Yalıkavak Marina Luxury…
$2,28M
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Villa in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa
Bodrum, Turkey
$1,16M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartments with Sea, Mountain, and City Views in a Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are lo…
$333,661
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5 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Area 362 m²
You will find the most suitable flat for you in Mahmutlar, Alanya, with 1+1, 2+1 and duplex …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Homes with Private Pools in a Central Location in Muğla Fethiye Ölüdeniz Fethiye is o…
$673,802
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3 bedroom apartment in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Seafront Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bodrum The apartments are loca…
$1,20M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Indoor and Outdoor Pool in Faralya Fethiye With its natural beauty and …
$993,096
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Immerse yourself in the fusion of health, luxury, and convenience with this groundbreaking p…
$692,318
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Duplex 4 rooms in Efeler, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Efeler, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
$1,83M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$358,283
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Apartment in Acipayam, Turkey
Apartment
Acipayam, Turkey
Area 370 m²
$3,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Blue Cove Villas
$3,48M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Homes near the Beach and Amenities in Kuşadası Aydın The stylish homes are situated…
$970,397
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3 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments with Pool and Security Complex Close to Kuşadası Marina The apartments for sale a…
$416,070
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
SEYDİKEMER KAYADİBİ'NDE ÖZEL HAVUZLU LÜKS YAŞAM VE YÜKSEK YATIRIM FIRSATI Muğla'nın hızla d…
Price on request
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Agency
Homes Gayrimenkul
Languages
English
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 5 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale ULTRA-LUXURY MANSION Bodrum Turkey broker commission free for buyerDescriptio…
$15,02M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached and Semi-Detached Sea-View Villas Walking Distance from Daily Amenities in Aydın Ku…
$506,375
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Apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
Apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Area 600 m²
$12,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
Newly-Built Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Kuşadası These stylish apartments are situa…
$194,444
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2 bedroom apartment in Torbali, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Torbali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartments in a Complex with Horizontal Architecture in Izmir Torbalı The apartme…
$127,172
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3 bedroom house in Bodrum, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Bodrum, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury Detached Villas with Private Pool and Breathtaking Views near the Shore in Bodrum Gun…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom house in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
Semi-Detached House in a Complex within Walking Distance of Ilıca Beach in Alaçatı Çeşme The…
$838,177
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa in the Mansion Area Close to Beach in İzmir Çeşme The villa is located in the…
$4,34M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Home with Luxurious Facilities in Bodrum Yalıkavak The home for sale is situated in…
$8,42M
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Property types in Aegean Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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