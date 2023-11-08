UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Aegean Region
Residential properties for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey
Muğla
559
Izmir
239
Bodrum
101
Aydın
48
Konak
36
Yalikavak
33
Tuerkmen Mahallesi
27
Bayrakli
25
Kusadasi
23
Kuetahya
13
Fethiye
11
Marmaris
11
Didim
7
Icmeler Mahallesi
6
Bornova
5
Celal Bayar Mahallesi
5
Huzur Mahallesi
3
Milas
3
Mustafa Kemal Atatuerk Mahallesi
3
Yenice Mahallesi
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
860 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
587 m²
31/35
€4,50M
Recommend
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
6
4
313 m²
23/35
€1,60M
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
189 m²
27/35
€890,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
187 m²
25/35
€860,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
187 m²
19/35
€830,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
187 m²
18/35
€825,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
187 m²
15/35
€800,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
187 m²
13/35
€790,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
187 m²
12/35
€785,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
187 m²
11/35
€780,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
187 m²
10/35
€775,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
193 m²
5/35
€775,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
193 m²
5/35
€755,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
193 m²
4/35
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
193 m²
3/35
€745,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
193 m²
4/35
€745,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
200 m²
3/35
€740,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
8/35
€660,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
167 m²
7/35
€655,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
5/35
€640,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
4/35
€635,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
3/35
€630,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
4
2
167 m²
5/35
€630,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
2
167 m²
4/35
€625,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
4
2
167 m²
3/35
€620,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Sarigerme, Turkey
5
3
165 m²
1
Stylish and Spacious Villa with Private Garden and Swimming Pool in Mugla Sarigerme The vill…
€491,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
180 m²
1/2
Spacious Detached Property within Walking Distance of All Amenities in Fethiye Ovacik The pr…
€578,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bodrum, Turkey
5
165 m²
€1,21M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Guelluek, Turkey
4
130 m²
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Derekoey, Turkey
3
147 m²
€369,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
29
