Residential properties for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Mezitli
69
Toroslar
66
Erdemli
36
Alsancak Mah
30
Tarsus
11
Yenisehir
10
2 490 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5
€39,999
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/6
€53,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/14
€69,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 8/9
€74,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7
€83,250
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kuzucu, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kuzucu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with large gardens and a swimming pool, Mersin, Turkey We offer spacious and …
€396,871
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the bea…
€168,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turk…
€104,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
€66,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
€76,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
€65,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
€84,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6
€63,499
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
€57,449
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
€59,999
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 9
€52,399
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
€55,699
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
€40,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
€68,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/9
€80,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
€52,699
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
€41,699
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 6
€40,499
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 10
€34,799
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5
€33,499
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/8
€65,000
1 room apartment in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/14
€30,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€76,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
€36,000

