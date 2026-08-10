Residential properties for sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Mersin, Turkey

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Mezitli
710
Erdemli
432
Akdeniz
224
Yenişehir
23
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1 707 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 7/14
New construction of Mersina, Erdemli, KojahasanliILKEM LEMON Premium ComplexModern architect…
$79,566
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$58,961
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 8/14
Apartment 2 + 1 in a new house with gas heating Mersin, TegeArea of land 9190 m2House surren…
$66,949
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$61,274
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/15
Apartment 1 + 1 in a complex with a swimming pool in Tomyuk, MersinFloor 15Floor 2Sea 400m.V…
$68,035
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 11/14
New construction of Mersina, Erdemli, KojahasanliILKEM LEMON Premium ComplexModern architect…
$81,873
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$108,096
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 1+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$58,948
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 14
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishArea of the complex - 8.100 m2The complex consis…
$101,369
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$101,737
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$61,274
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 1+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$61,260
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 14
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishArea of the complex - 8.100 m2The complex consis…
$107,705
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 10/14
New apartment 1 + 1 in a complex near the sea in Teja, MersinThe complex consists of 3 block…
$64,576
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 2+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$108,071
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 13
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishThe complex consists of 1 blockDistance to the s…
$58,948
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 13
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishThe complex consists of 1 blockDistance to the s…
$108,071
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$58,961
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 2+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$101,714
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 13
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishThe complex consists of 1 blockDistance to the s…
$101,714
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 12/15
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 with a view of the pool in Mersin, ArpachbakhshishBlock BFloors - 1…
$63,571
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$108,096
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$101,737
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$522,138
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3 bedroom apartment in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Blue Triumph is located on the coast of the Sea of ​​Marmara, which amazes with its magnific…
Price on request
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/10
$44,500
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2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
$62,923
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand-New Apartments Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Mezitli, Mersin Mersin’s Mezitl…
$83,990
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor -1/10
$43,344
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Property types in Mersin

apartments
houses

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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