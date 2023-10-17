UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Mediterranean Region
Residential properties for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Antalya
19706
Sekerhane Mahallesi
6099
Alanya
6072
Mersin
2447
Gazipasa
432
Muratpasa
140
Konyaalti
104
Doesemealti
103
Kepez
93
Mezitli
69
Toroslar
66
Erdemli
36
Alsancak Mah
30
Aksu
11
Tarsus
11
Yenisehir
10
Kemer
5
Adana
3
Manavgat
3
Clear all
22 151 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Demirtas, Turkey
5
4
245 m²
3/2
Residence details For sale duplex apartment 4 + 1 layout in a modern complex Hill Side R…
€252,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
1
72 m²
2/13
🏠UGUR TOWER finished project, 2nd Turkish floor Here is 500 meters on foot to the seaside o…
€75,000
Recommend
Apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2
1
65 m²
8/10
€73,125
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
2/10
€66,600
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
4
€46,999
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
3/5
€31,200
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2
1
65 m²
2/10
€54,405
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
12
€38,199
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
2
1
1/15
€58,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
2
1
50 m²
2/5
€45,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
2
1
79 m²
€31,999
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
1/10
€74,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
4/7
€62,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
3
1
99 m²
1/5
€69,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
8/9
€82,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
2
1
80 m²
2/10
€60,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
2/5
€71,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
3
1
110 m²
2
€170,500
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
2
1
70 m²
6
€181,500
Recommend
Duplex
Lara, Turkey
€530,806
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
4
2
148 m²
3
€168,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
4
€132,000
Recommend
Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
€255,000
Recommend
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€279,000
Recommend
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
€205,000
Recommend
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€135,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
1/3
Furnished Real Estate in an Elite Compound: Belek's Golf Paradise The real estate in Belek i…
€178,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
2
1
65 m²
1/3
Furnished Property in Complex with Pool Close to All Amenities in Antalya Belek The furnishe…
€110,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
4
2
155 m²
2
Houses with Dressing Room and Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated i…
€648,000
Recommend
Property types in Mediterranean Region
apartments
houses
Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
