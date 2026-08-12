Residential properties for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
1902
Alanya
294
Muratpasa
2036
Mersin
1710
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9 281 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
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3 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Rare single-story villa with sea views in Kargıcak on a 700 m² plot Anyone seeking a villa w…
$443,595
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Kepez, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/7
New residential complex in Antalya | The first installment is only 35% | Installment for 10 …
$115,500
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/7
The project is located in the Altintas district, one of the most promising areas of Antalya.…
$192,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/7
We are not talking about an apartment, but about commercial real estate: you acquire a 1/10 …
$30,883
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
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2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/14
Lavinya Concept is a modern residential complex and consists of 3 blocks of 14 floors.  Loca…
$171,023
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Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
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1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Unlike the many high-rise developments in the Alanya region, The Maris Premiere is a boutiqu…
$205,228
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Private seller
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$58,961
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$101,737
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$61,274
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 12
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 3 blocks500m to seaComplex surrendered,…
$58,961
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 with private pool for sale in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a spacious villa 4…
$496,488
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 13
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishThe complex consists of 1 blockDistance to the s…
$101,714
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$101,737
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 1+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$61,260
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3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
2+1 in the center of Antalya - a separate kitchen, 86 m2, near MarkAntalyaApartment for thos…
$78,331
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1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Ready-to-Move Apartments in a Complex with Social Amenities within Walking Distance of the B…
$183,156
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House in Kargıcak, Turkey
House
Kargıcak, Turkey
$1,21M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Furnished 3-room apartment in Mahmutlar with generous living space This furnished 3-room apa…
$104,050
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2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 2+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$108,071
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3 bedroom apartment in İshaklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
İshaklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Furnished villa in Alanya-Demirtas with sea view and 4 rooms This villa in Alanya Demirtas i…
$195,382
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 3+1 in Kargicak, Alanya | Private pool, Panoramic sea viewWe offer for sale a m…
$334,058
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments 2+1 in a new complex in Mersin, CesmeliDistance to sea 500 mTerm of completion of…
$101,714
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/3
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near Golf Courses in Antalya Belek The apartments are locate…
$188,204
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with its own swimming pool in a protected complex with sea viewsKargyjak District - Ja…
$346,725
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Aliefendi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Aliefendi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/10
Apartment 1+1 with pool views in Shine Residence, Demirtas, AlanyaWe offer for sale a modern…
$69,345
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 13
New construction of Mersina, ArpachbakhshishThe complex consists of 1 blockDistance to the s…
$58,948
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1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$61,274
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 14
New complex in Mersin, TomyukDistance to the sea - 500 m The complex consists of 2 blocks To…
$108,096
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1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
A fully furnished 1+1 apartment is offered for sale in a modern residential complex Best Hom…
$117,621
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe

Property types in Mediterranean Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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