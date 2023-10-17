Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mediterranean Region

Residential properties for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
19706
Sekerhane Mahallesi
6099
Alanya
6072
Mersin
2447
Gazipasa
432
Muratpasa
140
Konyaalti
104
Doesemealti
103
Show more
22 151 property total found
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Demirtas, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/2
Residence details  For sale duplex apartment 4 + 1 layout in a modern complex Hill Side R…
€252,000
1 room apartment in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/13
🏠UGUR TOWER finished project, 2nd Turkish floor Here is 500 meters on foot to the seaside o…
€75,000
Apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
Apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 8/10
€73,125
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/10
€66,600
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
€46,999
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
€31,200
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/10
€54,405
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 12
€38,199
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/15
€58,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
€45,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€31,999
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/10
€74,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/7
€62,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/5
€69,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/9
€82,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/10
€60,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/5
€71,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
€170,500
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
€181,500
Duplex in Lara, Turkey
Duplex
Lara, Turkey
€530,806
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 3
€168,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 4
€132,000
Apartment in Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
€255,000
Apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€279,000
Apartment in Alanya, Turkey
Apartment
Alanya, Turkey
€205,000
Apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€135,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished Real Estate in an Elite Compound: Belek's Golf Paradise The real estate in Belek i…
€178,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belek, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Furnished Property in Complex with Pool Close to All Amenities in Antalya Belek The furnishe…
€110,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Dressing Room and Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated i…
€648,000

Property types in Mediterranean Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir