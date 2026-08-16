Residential properties for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Erdemli, Turkey

;
apartments
427
houses
8
436 properties total found
1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/10
$45,078
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4 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
4 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 4/10
$6,22M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
Studio in the Ilkem Rio 1 SPA Complex We offer for sale a studio on the 4th floor of the …
$46,077
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/10
$43,922
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/10
$46,812
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/10
$45,078
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/10
$45,656
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/10
$45,656
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2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/12
$2,55M
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 15
New Apartments in a Complex with a Pool near Ayaş Coast in Mersin Erdemli These newly-built …
$108,614
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 13
Stylish Flats Near Beach and Amenities in Mersin Erdemli The flats for sale in Erdemli Tömük…
$90,304
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 15
Newly Built Apartments with Sea Views in Ayaş, Mersin Mersin is a popular Mediterranean city…
$214,797
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/10
$45,078
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 14
Affordable Stylish Apartments Walking Distance to the Sea in Mersin Erdemli Mersin, the pear…
$97,759
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/10
$46,234
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/10
$45,656
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3 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 8
3-Bedroom Flats in a Central Location in Erdemli Mersin Situated in the eastern part of the …
$167,420
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2 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 13/16
Newly-Built Sea-View Apartments in Mersin Erdemli The newly-built apartments are in a develo…
$117,271
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/10
$42,766
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor -1/10
$43,344
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Mersin, known as the 'Pearl of the Mediterranean,' is rapidly emerging as one of Turkey's to…
$77,942
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/10
$45,078
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
New Real Estate with a View Near the Beach in Mersin Erdemli New real estate is in the Arpaç…
$64,776
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/10
$46,234
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1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR. ► One-b…
$52,771
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2 room apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/15
$4,07M
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/10
$46,234
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Erdemli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/8
Investment Flats in a Richly Featured Complex in Erdemli Mersin Located in the south of Turk…
$68,139
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1 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor -1/10
$43,344
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3 room apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/10
$89,000
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