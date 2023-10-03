Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Turkey

Doesemealti
91
Toroslar
69
Trabzon
67
Kuecuekcekmece
60
Ueskuedar
57
Aydın
48
Eyuepsultan
48
Sisli
46
4 993 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/5
Presented for sale three-room apartment ( 2 + 1 ) in excellent location. The apartment is lo…
€180,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Demirtas, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Demirtas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Floor 3/2
Residence details  For sale duplex apartment 4 + 1 layout in a modern complex Hill Side R…
€252,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/10
€54,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,500
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
€24,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
НСМ-162826   Новый комплекс в Томюке Рады Вам представить новый комплекс с собствен…
€48,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konyaalti, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment Close to Amenities and Beach in Antalya Konyaalti The apartment has a layout consi…
€849,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Furnished Property in Complex with Pool near Sea in Alanya The furnished property is equippe…
€229,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€39,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats in Complex with Aquapark in Mersin Tece Situated on a 2,370 sqm plot, this …
€49,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/9
€95,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
€110,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/15
НСМ-162835  Новый комплекс в Томюке Представляем Вашему вниманию новый комплекс с …
€49,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Altintas, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€134,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxe Real Estate in Mixed Project with Rich Features in Alanya The real estate intertwined w…
€125,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/14
НСМ-133709  Новый инвестиционный комплекс в Томюке Представляем Вашему вниманию нов…
€65,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 5/10
€158,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mersin, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/12
НСМ-102804 Квартира от инвестора Новый комплекс в Эрдемли в районе Чешмели Представляе…
€52,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€233,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€290,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€185,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Yuvacik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuvacik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Family Concept Apartments in a Rich Featured Project in Başiskele Kocaeli Modern apartments …
€213,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€170,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 7/7
Flat in Luxe Complex with Rich Facilities in Trabzon Besirli. The flat is located in the Bes…
€175,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/10
€36,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Ready to Move Luxury Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Avsallar Alanya Luxury apartments …
€125,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Avsallar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Luxury Flats within Walking Distance of Social Amenities in Alanya Avsallar Avsallar is a ra…
€99,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Luxurious Alanya Mahmutlar Property in Complex with Premium Amenities Step inside to discove…
€129,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sariyar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sariyar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments with On-Site Facilities in Kargıpınarı Erdemli Mersin is a developing city day by…
€39,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Incekum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Incekum, Turkey
Price on request

