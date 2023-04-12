Property for sale in Turkey

The opportunity to live in a resort area with a wonderful climate and safe environment makes residential real estate in Turkey is very popular among foreigners. It is purchased both for investment purposes and for personal residence.

The advantages of purchasing a residential property in Turkey

In Turkey, it is quite realistic to provide a high standard of living for a reasonable amount. No less important advantages for potential buyers of real estate are:

A wide choice.

Law purchase costs: they do not exceed 5-6% of the property’s value.

High-quality residential real estate.

Reasonable prices: buying real estate in Turkey inexpensively is quite real.

Investment Prospects.

The possibility of obtaining a residence permit and even citizenship.

Property prices in Turkey

For sale on the primary and secondary market are the following residential properties:

Studios and apartments with 1-3 rooms in the new residential complex from the developer.

Apartments with a total area of 100 sq.m.

Penthouses with panoramic views and terraces.

Villas and mansions with 3-7 bedrooms and swimming pools.

Duplexes: luxury duplex apartments on the 1st and top floors of new buildings.

Townhouses are complexes of low-rise houses with 2-3 apartments.

The price per square meter depends on the location: in the city center, it costs 632 euros and more, and outside — 311 euros.

Popular cities and districts with properties for sale in Turkey

The most popular cities among those wishing to buy property in Turkey are:

Istanbul with its vast business opportunities. The cost per square meter in the center of Istanbul is 1,370 euros, and in other areas — 633 euros.

The capital city of Turkey is Ankara. The infrastructure there is no less developed than in Istanbul, and prices are much lower: sq.m. costs from 460 to 758 euros.

Antalya. In this large resort on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea with an international airport price per square meter ranges from 513 to 697 euros.

Alanya. Perfectly suitable for permanent residence resort is known for its moderate prices: 625-721 euros per square meter.

Features of the housing purchase in Turkey

Foreign citizens can buy any property, except those located in strategically important areas. Otherwise, buying a home in Turkey does not present the slightest difficulty: for the purchase of the real estate, you need a sufficient passport and tax identification number. Sometimes you need a third document — a permit from the military department, confirming that the house is not located in a protected area. As for taxes, Turkish citizens and foreigners are the same: in particular, the buyer will have to pay 4% of the cadastral value of the purchased housing at the registration of ownership, and then have to pay annually 0.1-0.3% of its value.