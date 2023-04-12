Property for sale in Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 82,691
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 116,090
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
1 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment of your dreams in. Gazipasha on the main street. To the sea with beaches 800 …
2 room apartmentin Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 195,000
[EN/RU]   2 bedroom , 1 living room, separated kitchen, pool, in a complex, dis…
Castle 9 bedroomsin Kadriye, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 9 bath 1 088 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Aladdin Palace, a ten-minute walk from the land of Legends (suitable for obtaining citize…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 270 m² Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 13 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale is an apartment of 1 + 1, has a total area of 64 m2 and is located in the complex o…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 495,000
We present to your attention a duplex located on the first and second floors of a residentia…
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 239,000
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 115,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 232,000
Apartments in the open area for obtaining VNZH Planning and convenience of the complex The c…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 102,500
New apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » offers…
2 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 124,000
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
3 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 53,000
We present to your attention a new modern complex, the construction of which began in the Me…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Furniture: in the living room — corner sofa and dining table, corner floorers for lighting. …
1 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 120,920
Ultra-lux apartment on the first coastline in Mersin, Ayash The apartment is located on the …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…

The opportunity to live in a resort area with a wonderful climate and safe environment makes residential real estate in Turkey is very popular among foreigners. It is purchased both for investment purposes and for personal residence.

The advantages of purchasing a residential property in Turkey

In Turkey, it is quite realistic to provide a high standard of living for a reasonable amount. No less important advantages for potential buyers of real estate are:

  • A wide choice.
  • Law purchase costs: they do not exceed 5-6% of the property’s value.
  • High-quality residential real estate.
  • Reasonable prices: buying real estate in Turkey inexpensively is quite real.
  • Investment Prospects.
  • The possibility of obtaining a residence permit and even citizenship.

Property prices in Turkey

For sale on the primary and secondary market are the following residential properties:

  • Studios and apartments with 1-3 rooms in the new residential complex from the developer.
  • Apartments with a total area of 100 sq.m.
  • Penthouses with panoramic views and terraces.
  • Villas and mansions with 3-7 bedrooms and swimming pools.
  • Duplexes: luxury duplex apartments on the 1st and top floors of new buildings.
  • Townhouses are complexes of low-rise houses with 2-3 apartments.

The price per square meter depends on the location: in the city center, it costs 632 euros and more, and outside — 311 euros.

Popular cities and districts with properties for sale in Turkey

The most popular cities among those wishing to buy property in Turkey are:

  • Istanbul with its vast business opportunities. The cost per square meter in the center of Istanbul is 1,370 euros, and in other areas — 633 euros.
  • The capital city of Turkey is Ankara. The infrastructure there is no less developed than in Istanbul, and prices are much lower: sq.m. costs from 460 to 758 euros.
  • Antalya. In this large resort on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea with an international airport price per square meter ranges from 513 to 697 euros.
  • Alanya. Perfectly suitable for permanent residence resort is known for its moderate prices: 625-721 euros per square meter.

Features of the housing purchase in Turkey

Foreign citizens can buy any property, except those located in strategically important areas. Otherwise, buying a home in Turkey does not present the slightest difficulty: for the purchase of the real estate, you need a sufficient passport and tax identification number. Sometimes you need a third document — a permit from the military department, confirming that the house is not located in a protected area. As for taxes, Turkish citizens and foreigners are the same: in particular, the buyer will have to pay 4% of the cadastral value of the purchased housing at the registration of ownership, and then have to pay annually 0.1-0.3% of its value.

Frequently asked questions about buying property in Turkey

What kind of housing in Turkey do I need to buy in order to get a residence permit?

Any. Legislation in Turkey does not impose any requirements either for the property itself or for its value.

Do I have to come to the country to buy a home?

No, the transaction can be done remotely by signing a power of attorney to a realtor.

In which Turkish cities do foreigners most often buy real estate?

In addition to Istanbul and Ankara, foreigners prefer resorts: Antalya, Alanya, Bodrum, and Kemer.

In which locations housing is the cheapest?

The cheapest primary and secondary real estate in Turkey, according to REALTING, is in Alanya, Aydin, Antalya, Mersin, and Didim.

How much does it cost to maintain the property?

On average, the maintenance of a 2-bedroom apartment at the resort costs about 2 thousand euros a year.

