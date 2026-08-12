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Residential properties for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Budva
2173
Becici
716
Rafailovici
227
Petrovac
185
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4 268 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 144 m²
Apartment for sale in the area of Becici, near the center of Budva. The apartment is located…
$360,929
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
For sale is a beautiful, comfortable apartment in the heart of the Medieval Old Town of Budv…
$288,049
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Becici, Montenegro
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Studio apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/11
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$152,717
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$840,496
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
A cozy 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 1st Montenegrin floor (2nd) in a 4-storey build…
$136,622
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4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A rare opportunity to own a private seafront house in Budva, offering breathtaking views of …
$5,19M
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Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For sale a cozy apartment of 40 m2 in the heart of Budva, just a few steps from the Montefis…
$195,382
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Discover a modern one-bedroom apartment for sale in Lazi, Budva, one of the most desirable r…
$137,079
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
We offer for sale a functional and spacious apartment located in a quiet area of Lazi, Budva…
$295,872
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3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Area: 125 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Luxury Three bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea …
$652,049
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Tranquility. Quality. Breathtaking Views. Welcome to your perfect coastal escape in Petrovac…
$180,353
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
| 106 m2 | 3 bedrooms | 2 bathrooms | 1 floor | pool | underground parking | 400 m to the se…
$392,066
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Silence. Light. Space. Exclusive Privacy. Welcome to your private sanctuary on the Montenegr…
$624,298
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This spacious 107 m² three-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor of a residential …
$343,273
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Introducing a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship—an architecturally sleek property craf…
$7,86M
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1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Stylish 30 m² One-Bedroom Apartment with Scenic Views in Bečići A stylish 30 m² one-bedro…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
rchitectural style while preserving the overall identity of the development. Specificati…
$167,019
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3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Experience premium living in the heart of Rozino, Budva, with this beautifully renovated thr…
$344,425
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
A well-positioned one-bedroom apartment of 41 m² is available for sale in the desirable Masl…
$178,967
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
An excellent opportunity to purchase a one-bedroom apartment in Podkošljun, Budva, one of th…
$166,150
VAT
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3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
| 170 m2 | 3 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 3 floors | Pool | Parking | Closed Complex |For sale i…
$380,535
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
For sale is a furnished one-bedroom apartment of 44 m2, located on the 1st floor in a quiet …
$196,478
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
The 26 m2 apartment is located on the 1st floor of a 5-storey building without an elevator, …
$127,172
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
The second stage of construction includes a residential building with 12 apartments, made in…
$167,006
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Discover this spacious one-bedroom apartment in Babilonija, Budva, offering 67 m² of comfort…
$231,221
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamenovo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Luxury Villa for Sale in Kamenovo – A Perfect Blend of Elegance, Quality and Privacy A mo…
$1,50M
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2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Introducing an exceptional, fully equipped apartment in the peaceful and highly desirable ne…
$288,517
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Apartment for sale in a modern closed residential complex in Becici - one of the most liquid…
$260,252
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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3 room apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 6
$264,427
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3 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Floor 6/7
Large cozy apartment in the MonteDreams complex in Becici. Last floor, elevator immediately …
Price on request
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Property types in Budva Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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