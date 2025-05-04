Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

apartments
73
houses
70
143 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
For sale three-storey house with total area of 350 m2, which is located on a plot of 317 m2.…
$383,449
3 bedroom townthouse in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Four-storey townhouse in the residential complex in Vranovici for your comfortable recreatio…
$341,995
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
In a quiet place Krimovica, 9 km away from Budva, a villa with wonderful sea views is for sa…
$2,73M
2 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
House in Kotor near the Bay of Kotor. The area of the house is 138 m2, and the area of th…
$414,540
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Beautiful contemporary yet elegant family Villa with sea view for sale, settled on three lev…
$1,34M
4 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
House for sale in the Old Town in Kotor. It consists of a ground floor and two floors with t…
$678,158
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Large, three-story house with an area of 280 m2, with beautiful panoramic views of the entir…
$515,359
4 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Duplex apartment for sale in the old town, Kotor.The surface area of ​​the apartment is list…
$599,039
3 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
House for sale, about 30 m from the coast / main road in the Muo - Kotor settlement.The surf…
$534,049
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Cozy, family villa "Swallow" just 2 minutes walk from the sand and pebble beach. Within walk…
$563,674
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Welcome to this 126 m2 apartment located in the picturesque area of Kostanitsa. One of t…
$476,720
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Apartment in a beautiful residential complex, with an area of 150 m2 with panoramic views o…
$373,818
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Luxurious villa for sale in a complex surrounded by forests. Villa has a gorgeous view of th…
$777,262
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Spacious apartment for sale in the Old Town of Kotor, located in the very center, behind the…
$376,755
4 room apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
4-bedroom duplex with a total area of ​​95 m2 with panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor. Lay…
$241,604
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Location: Kotor, Montenegro Total area: 111 sq. meters Total bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Spaci…
$330,088
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
For sale a house with five apartments inside and a commercial premises on the ground floor. …
$1,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
In the heart of the Bay of Kotor – the Old Town of Kotor, we offer for sale a beautiful two-…
$364,745
6 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
For sale two-storey house with sea views in the town of Krimovice. The house is located o…
$347,177
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
A2-1177. Complex in Montenegro at the very coast of Boka Bay of the Adriatic Sea.Complex co…
$190,373
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Spacious, sunny apartments in a small apartment building near the Camellia shopping center a…
$236,206
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Two villas with pool for sale in Krimovica, near the town of Budva. The area of ​​the vil…
$984,531
2 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, Montenegro, Kotor, KostanjicaA stone house with its own land is for sale in an …
$4,29M
5 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
House for sale in the Bay of Kotor, in Stoliv on the second line from the sea. The house has…
$212,452
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Spacious two-story 2-bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the bay. The Old Town can be …
$198,628
House in Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
Modern high-tech house with a pool and a large territory.   Ground floor: living room with h…
$611,095
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
"Dream House" is built on the slope of the mountains, which were once considered the souther…
$526,310
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A new apartment for sale with a stunning view of the sea and mountains from each room. Fully…
$524,393
7 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
House for sale in Kotor, Skaljari. The area of the house is 280 m2, and the area of the p…
$590,719
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
"Dream House" is built on the slope of the mountains, which were once considered the souther…
$299,982
