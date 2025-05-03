Property Master Finance

Master Finance is a private investment fund, specialized in capital management, is a Montenegrin company, founded in 2015 by a totally Italian team with headquarters and offices in Tivat (MNE) and Rome (Italy).
Master Finance is structured to meet all wealth and financial management needs, offering a complete private advisor for investment advice, negotiation, asset management, credit and in particular trust services.
Master Finance offers its customers investments of financial speculation, with the aim of guaranteeing customers a valid response in terms of economic return in a country that represents for various reasons a location of absolute interest.
Master Finance has a group of specialists in Corporate Finance who works alongside investors for the placement of capital.