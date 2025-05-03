Property Master Finance

  1. Realting.com
Montenegro, Tivat
Real estate agency
4 years
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Italiano, Crnogorski, Dutch
www.propertymf.com
About the agency

Master Finance is a private investment fund, specialized in capital management, is a Montenegrin company, founded in 2015 by a totally Italian team with headquarters and offices in Tivat (MNE) and Rome (Italy).

Master Finance is structured to meet all wealth and financial management needs, offering a complete private advisor for investment advice, negotiation, asset management, credit and in particular trust services.

Services

Master Finance offers its customers investments of financial speculation, with the aim of guaranteeing customers a valid response in terms of economic return in a country that represents for various reasons a location of absolute interest.

Master Finance has a group of specialists in Corporate Finance who works alongside investors for the placement of capital.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:13
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Jacopo Focaroli
Jacopo Focaroli
1 property
