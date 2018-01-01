AMM Realty
Montenegro, A36, 108 Capital Plaza, Bulevar Dzordze Vasingtona, Podgorica, 81000
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2020
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Website
Company description
Welcome to AMM Realty - Asset Management Montenegro.
Experts in sales, rentals, sourcing, investment and legal advice in Montenegro. To buy or sell property give us a call. We will walk you through the process from initial contact to the end of your transaction and offer you after sales as well as property management. Over 50 years of combined Real Estate expertise.
Services
Sales
Rentals
Property Management
Investment
Sourcing
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
Our agents in Montenegro
