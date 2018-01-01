  1. Realting.com
Montenegro, A36, 108 Capital Plaza, Bulevar Dzordze Vasingtona, Podgorica, 81000
Real estate agency
2020
English, Crnogorski
www.ammrealty.me/en
Company description

Welcome to AMM Realty - Asset Management Montenegro.
Experts in sales, rentals, sourcing, investment and legal advice in Montenegro. To buy or sell property give us a call. We will walk you through the process from initial contact to the end of your transaction and offer you after sales as well as property management. Over 50 years of combined Real Estate expertise.

Services

Sales

Rentals

Property Management

Investment

Sourcing

Our agents in Montenegro
Liezl Rider
Liezl Rider
58 properties
Nicole Coetzer
Nicole Coetzer
Anthony Bonnett
Anthony Bonnett
