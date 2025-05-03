About the agency

Taluma Montenegro is a renowned real estate agency specialized in providing top-notch service in the Montenegrin real estate market. Leading the agency is Marija Lekić Krunić, an experienced agent with extensive expertise gained in America and Canada, boasting numerous successful property sales.

Marija Lekić Krunić and her dedicated team of agents bring deep knowledge and expertise, offering personalized and efficient services. With years of experience in sales, marketing, and consultancy, Taluma Montenegro is your ideal partner for all your real estate needs, whether you're looking for a new home or an investment.