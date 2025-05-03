  1. Realting.com
Taluma Montenegro

Montenegro, Podgorica
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
2 years 7 months
Languages
English
About the agency

Taluma Montenegro is a renowned real estate agency specialized in providing top-notch service in the Montenegrin real estate market. Leading the agency is Marija Lekić Krunić, an experienced agent with extensive expertise gained in America and Canada, boasting numerous successful property sales.

Marija Lekić Krunić and her dedicated team of agents bring deep knowledge and expertise, offering personalized and efficient services. With years of experience in sales, marketing, and consultancy, Taluma Montenegro is your ideal partner for all your real estate needs, whether you're looking for a new home or an investment.

Open now
Currently in the company: 14:29
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Monday
09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 17:00
Thursday
09:00 - 17:00
Friday
09:00 - 17:00
Saturday
09:00 - 17:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Montenegro
Marija Lekić Krunić
Marija Lekić Krunić
Agencies nearby
KaraTau
Montenegro, Tivat
Company's year of foundation 2012
The KaraTau team has been working in Montenegro since 2011. We have expertise in selling residential real estate on the coast. Besides, we are always ready to offer you only the best options on the most favourable terms. At the same time, we guarantee transaction transparency, no hidden fees…
Estate Monte Group
Montenegro, Boreti
Company's year of foundation 2013
Residential property 1456 Сommercial property 63 Lands 58
We save time and money for clients by investing in real estate in Montenegro Our company has been in the real estate market since 2013. We work under direct Contracts with Developers who are the owners of the land they build up, timely paying all payments and taxes, having official bui…
Monteonline
Montenegro, Sasovici
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 459 Сommercial property 12 Lands 15
We have been living in Montenegro for more than 13 years. Not just living I would say, but enjoying every single day spent in this amazing and unique country, which is extremely diverse and multifaceted. The country which is very kind, cozy, home-like and at the same time has incredible pote…
eNovogradnja
Montenegro, Budva
New buildings 1 Residential property 13
We offer to show your property in the most convenient format for your customers and partners with the help of contemporary IT solutions.
PRO Silver
CRASSULA Estate
Montenegro, Budva
Company's year of foundation 2022
Residential property 324 Сommercial property 4 Long-term rental 108 Short-term rental 6 Lands 35
CRASSULA Estate – real estate agency in the heart of Budva! We are ready to assist you in finding the perfect property for your living or investment needs. Our goal is to provide you with a seamless and stress-free experience. CRASSULA Estate is here to guide you every step of the way. …
