Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
1013
Susanj
282
Sutomore
278
Dobra Voda
221
Show more
2 391 property total found
2 bedroom house in Misici, Montenegro
TOP TOP
2 bedroom house
Misici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
A 74m2 one-storey house is for sale in the suburb of Bar. The total area of the plot is 258 …
$75,975
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious house with a total area of 200m2 on a plot of 400m2. The house has a ground and 1st…
$278,876
Leave a request
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/8
Studio apartment for sale in the Soho City residential complex, a few minutes from the cente…
$182,123
Leave a request
Apartment in Polje, Montenegro
Apartment
Polje, Montenegro
In a quiet part of Bar, the construction of a residential and commercial building is underwa…
$61,375
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Burtaisi, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$248,070
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Floor 8
ID-1346 - 3-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a New Building in Bar For sale is a 3-bedroom a…
$483,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Apartments from the developer in a new building in a bar at a distance of 200 meters from th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Apartments from the developer in a multi-apartment residential building in Celuga. Completio…
$92,126
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
D3-333. Great villa with your own beachFor sale a big villa with total area of 450m2. It has…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 216 m²
For sale 3-storey family house with a large plot of land in Stary Bar, Barska opshtina. Hou…
$395,195
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/8
One-bedroom apartment for sale, 44 m2 (39 m2 of living space + a glazed terrace of 5 m2) in …
$102,671
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale a duplex apartment on the 2nd floor of a 3-storey building. The total area is 80m2.…
$176,289
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Bjelisi, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
House in Bjelisi The house area is 210 m2 and the plot area is 775 m2. House plan: …
$310,905
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 249 m²
HOUSE WITH SEA VIEW IN BLIZIKUCE VILLAGE:House area: 249 m2Plot area: 547 m2Bedrooms: 4Bathr…
$361,111
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
The complex is located on the 1st line of the sea, on the shore of a pristine bay with cryst…
$81,783
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Pecurice, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
The villa is located in a picturesque corner on the Adriatic in good waters 50 meters from t…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Zaljevo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zaljevo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
D9-816. House in Bar, TombaFor sale  The house is located in the town of Tomba, it is about…
$417,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bjelisi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 9/11
The price per square meter from the 0 to the 5th floor is 2100 euros/ m2. The price per squa…
$179,214
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
For sale a cozy apartment of 51 m2 in the village of Sutomore. The apartment is located on t…
$93,808
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, Sale- One bedroom apartment 62m2.We present to you a modern and lux…
$160,537
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Zgrade, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zgrade, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
This fully furnished apartment of 39 m2 is located on the first floor of a house in Sutomore…
$56,762
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ID 783 One bedroom apartment in a new building in Bar is for sale. The building is locat…
$206,046
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
The apartment is on the ground floor, with an area of 100m2, plus a terrace of 30m2 in a 2-s…
$173,045
Leave a request
Villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 900 m²
In a quiet village, remote 10 km from the bar, a mini-complex (not a hotel) is sold, consist…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/5
New apartment in the picturesque location of Nišice in a house built using the highest techn…
$239,933
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A cozy one -story house is sold in the picturesque area of ​​Shushan City Bar. This house co…
$137,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Kunje, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
We present you with an exceptional opportunity to purchase a new house in Cool Uval, Bar, wh…
$125,209
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Villa with a total area of ​​450 m2 on a plot of 300 m2 in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Ri…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Spacious one bedroom apartment in the very center of Bar. The apartment is located on the 6t…
$137,168
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Sutomore Bar. Studio apartment 29.45 m2. Located on the 2nd floor. This is a modern an…
$67,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski

Property types in Bar Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go