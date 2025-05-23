Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Podgorica, Montenegro

apartments
130
houses
50
180 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Contemporary, modernly equipped three-bedroom villa with a swimming pool and private courtya…
$900,836
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 498 m²
Luxuriously furnished, modern villa in a quiet part of Podgorica with an outdoor swimming po…
$2,09M
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Contemporary, modernly equipped three-bedroom villa with a swimming pool and private courtya…
$787,878
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
New, three-room apartment, 142 m2 in the exclusive settlement of Gorica C, Podgorica. The ap…
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Villa in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 6
Area 492 m²
Offered for sale is a new luxury villa, surface area 492 m2, with swimming pool, additional …
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is 75 m2. In a new house. The building has an elevator. Structure: entrance ha…
$222,795
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
$384,065
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a beautiful two-room furnished apartment of 70m2, located on the second floor of…
$265,450
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 8/8
The apartment is on the 8th (last floor) in a building with an elevator. The apartment has 3…
$258,480
5 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 960 m²
Number of floors 3
Selling ID3705. Luxury villa for sale in Tolosa, Podgorica. On a plot of 1000 m2 there is a …
$2,09M
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Podgorica   For sale luxury apartment of 103 m2 with three bedrooms in the house Zetag…
$396,729
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxury apartment for sale in Zabjelo district, high attic, area 126m2. The apartment has 3 b…
$178,452
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment in a new building in Podgorica. The apartment is 47.50 m2 and consists o…
$117,697
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Description Podgorica, district of City Quart. Apartment with two bedrooms in a new area, al…
$216,231
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located near the building where the Caffe Club Amfora is located. The apar…
$134,110
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale apartment 71m2, City kvart, Podgorica. The apartment is located in a new buildin…
$184,962
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 6/12
The apartment has an area of 105m2 (according to the documents 88m2, plus 3 terraces). On th…
$246,343
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
A bright apartment of 59 m2 is located in a quiet area of Podgorica — Momisici, opposite Ars…
$136,273
2 room apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Two-room apartment of 58 m2 No document "Nema Dozvola" Layout: living room with kitchen, 2 b…
$107,950
2 bedroom house in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Cozy house with a plot of 357 m² in Podgorica Area: 80 m² + basement 18 m² 2 bedrooms, l…
$161,171
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/10
The apartment has an area of 88m2 (72m2 according to the sheet, plus a terrace of 16m2) on t…
$158,985
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Sale of finished apartments in a luxury building, Podgorica Zagorić Structure: Three-room…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Podgorica 90000e Old Aerodrom, Normal Company house Apartment 40 m2 furnished, has one b…
$97,870
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
A furnished two bedroom apartment of 60m2 is for sale, located on the third floor of a resid…
$320,799
Leave a request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Podgorica New house in Maslina, Podgorica, combines harmony of tradition and modern design.…
$79,332
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a spacious and bright three-bedroom apartment with a total area of 93 m2 on the …
$182,779
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
Podgorica, Zabelo. 70,000 e apartment 40 m2 (ground) Hurry up to buy an apartment in a new…
$72,616
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Area: 142 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2+1 Storage Garage: 3 New, three-bedroom apartme…
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Podgorica Zabelo 48.4 m2 - 89540 e For sale apartment with a beautiful layout in a residen…
$93,147
Villa 4 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Discover this exceptional 4-bedroom house in Tolosi, a peaceful suburb of Podgorica, only a …
$786,512
Leave a request
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski

