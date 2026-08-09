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Residential properties for sale in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

;
Herceg Novi
446
Lustica
167
Kumbor
152
Portonovi
78
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1 174 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Provodina, Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Provodina, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 4
!!! This is the only listing for this property that comes directly from the owner !!! C…
$907,532
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Languages
English, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
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Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
Duplex Apartment Savina, Herceg Novi Area: 334 m2 (211 m2 + 123 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 6…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
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Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,53M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,86M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$4,85M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 185 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,05M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
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Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Situated in the sought-after neighborhood of Topla, this upcoming residential project offers…
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
One-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex in Herceg Novi The apartment consists of…
$227,447
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3 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex in Herceg Novi The apartment comprises…
$364,061
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1 bedroom apartment in 17, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
17, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment with panoramic sea views, just 150 meters from the beach, with a total area of 61 …
$236,498
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3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 800 m²
On one of the most exclusive locations of the Montenegrin coast, on the Lustica Peninsula, i…
$5,55M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive seafront villa is offered for sale, located in the first row by the coastline o…
$4,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New residential complex with swimming pool 100 m from the sea, Baosici, Herceg Novi Two-bed…
$381,515
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
On one of the most exclusive locations on the Montenegrin coast, on the Luštica Peninsula, i…
$5,54M
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2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Exclusive complex of 12 fabulous villas for sale in the picturesque village of Kumbor, just …
$1,04M
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3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
House for Sale in Bijela, Herceg Novi – 162 m²A spacious family house is available for sale …
$339,414
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 43 m²
Being located close to the sea, city center, historical and tourist spots, and panoramic vie…
$186,133
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2 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The house is spread over two levels, each comprising one bedroom apartment. The house requir…
$242,782
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7 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 280 m²
Villa for Sale in Đenovići, Herceg Novi – 280 m²A spacious villa is available for sale in Đe…
$1,03M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 291 m²
For sale is an exclusive villa located in the second row from the sea in one of the most pre…
$3,47M
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3 bedroom apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
In one of the most attractive corners of the coast of Montenegro, in the prestigious and qui…
$4,39M
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2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in a brand new complex with swimming pool and SPA, Herceg-Novi. The a…
$273,992
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Apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Area 48 m²
Nestled in Kumbor, Herceg Novi, only 150 m from the sea and in immediate vicinity to Portono…
$439,228
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Newly built apartments for sale in Bijela The new complex in Bijela with large swimming poo…
$200,585
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2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Two-bedroom apartment with garden in a contemporary residential complex under construction i…
$328,548
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2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Situated in a peaceful hillside setting just 6 km from Herceg Novi Old Town and the Adriatic…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
The complex RIVERSIDE consists of 67 apartments, from 40 to 116m2. Amenities within the com…
$191,414
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
One-bedroom apartment in a brand new complex with swimming pool and SPA, Herceg-Novi. The a…
$179,197
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1 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
The 38 m2 apartment is located on the ground floor of a building located below the highway. …
$109,796
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2 bedroom apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Excellent two-bedroom apartment in Djenovici, close to Portonovi complex. The apartment con…
$242,782
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Property types in Herceg Novi Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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