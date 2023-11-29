UAE
877 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with balcony, with sea view
Meljine, Montenegro
48 m²
4/4
A7-040. Luxury duplex apartments on frontline, Meljine, Herceg NoviFor sale! Two luxury dup…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1
1
60 m²
Apartment is located on the second floor of brand new complex in Herceg Novi 100 meters from…
€173,768
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Igalo, Montenegro
1
74 m²
A9-808. New complex in Igalo For sale This is very good investment opportunity! Apartments…
€156,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
4
4
213 m²
This amazing villa with a pool is located in Zvinje and has fantastic views of the Bay.Villa…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
durici, Montenegro
4
2
118 m²
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of the villa is …
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Vito Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
7
5
200 m²
3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3
2
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1
2
€77,700
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2
2
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1
2
€138,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
3 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
3
1
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2
1
€115,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
1 room apartment with parking
Bijela, Montenegro
2
1
44 m²
2/4
A11-056. Brand new one bedroom apartment in Bijela For sale - Brand new property located in …
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Đenovići, Montenegro
3
1
44 m²
3/5
A11-057. Two bedroom apartment looking at the sea in DjenoviciTwo bedroom apartment for sale…
€121,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Zelenika, Montenegro
6
6
2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
€920,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Meljine, Montenegro
8
500 m²
NUM 5685 House for sale in Herceg Novi, Meljine. The house has an area of 500m2, and …
€820,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Đenovići, Montenegro
3
1
107 m²
Ðenovići 3 Bedroom Apartment for sale close to Porto Novi and all the amenities you need. A …
€262,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6
€840,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Igalo, Montenegro
67 m²
2
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
1 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
1
39 m²
NUM 5688 For sale a one-bedroom apartment not far from Herceg Novi in a quiet location n…
€105,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1
1
88 m²
The apartment in located in Village Residences with views towards the mountains, in Luxury M…
€535,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3
3
571 m²
Residential area: 571 m2 (396 m2 + 175 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Parking …
€12,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2
2
133 m²
The apartment in located in Marina residences with views towards the sea, in Luxury Marina r…
€1,22M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
2
2
105 m²
2
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
1
30 m²
One bedroom apartment with sea views in an exclusive location in Meljina, Herceg Novi. Apart…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
1
37 m²
One bedroom apartment in an exclusive location Meljine, Herceg Novi. Apartment area 37 m2. S…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
1
37 m²
One bedroom apartment in an exclusive location Meljine, Herceg Novi. Apartment area 37 m2. S…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
1
30 m²
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
1
37 m²
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
1
37 m²
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
