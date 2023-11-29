UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Tivat Municipality
Residential properties for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Tivat
583
Krasici
145
Radovici
122
Donja Lastva
58
Lepetane
19
Gradiosnica
18
durasevici
7
Clear all
922 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1
80 m²
Welcome to the luxurious world of Porto Montenegro! This is a place where dreams come true, …
€680,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2
1
77 m²
Beautiful light, spacious, unfurnished apartment by the sea located on the coast of Boka Bay…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
2
1
2
Luxurious apartment located in Xenia building, Porto Montenegro, Tivat. Exclusive fully f…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
3
129 m²
NUM 4876 Only a few steps from the shoreline of the Adriatic Sea is this exceptional arch…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
3
282 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 281.79 m² …
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
32 m²
€113,400
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2
1
€181,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2
1
€292,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
2
2
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
1
1
67 m²
Jasmin Residences stands as the ultimate chapter in Marina Village, offering premium propert…
€526,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
2
1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€264,600
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
1
1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€156,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€102,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
2
152 m²
4/4
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
2
2
152 m²
6/6
Жилой комплекс апартаментов "Panorama Tivat" с видом на Адриатическое море находится в муниц…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
1
1
36 m²
3/6
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
3
3
199 m²
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
3
1
73 m²
We offer for sale 8 apartments in a new club house in the developed area of Tivat – Donja La…
€244,550
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
2
1
43 m²
We offer for sale 8 apartments in a new club house in a developed area of Tivat – Donja Last…
€144,050
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, in city center
Radovici, Montenegro
2
1
48 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 48 m2, located on the top floor of…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Radovici, Montenegro
1
25 m²
We offer for sale a studio with an area of 25 m2, located on the first floor of a four-story…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2
3
2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
45 m²
Luxury studio apartment with a yard will be located on the first floor of a brand-new buildi…
€236,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
2
2
90 m²
Luxury two-bedroom apartment with a partial sea view will belocated on the first floor of a …
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
4
2
105 m²
3
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
3
2
125 m²
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
2
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
2
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
2
1
54 m²
Duplex apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Krasichi in the Tivat Gulf. 10 km to Tivat…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
6
5
218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Tivat Municipality
apartments
houses
Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL