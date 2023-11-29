Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Tivat Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
583
Krasici
145
Radovici
122
Donja Lastva
58
Lepetane
19
Gradiosnica
18
durasevici
7
922 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Welcome to the luxurious world of Porto Montenegro! This is a place where dreams come true, …
€680,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Beautiful light, spacious, unfurnished apartment by the sea located on the coast of Boka Bay…
€340,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Luxurious apartment located in Xenia building, Porto Montenegro, Tivat. Exclusive fully f…
€650,000
3 room house in Krasici, Montenegro
3 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
NUM 4876 Only a few steps from the shoreline of the Adriatic Sea is this exceptional arch…
€600,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. Total area 281.79 m² …
€3,50M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
€113,400
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
€181,500
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
€292,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
€250,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Jasmin Residences stands as the ultimate chapter in Marina Village, offering premium propert…
€526,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€264,600
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€156,600
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
€102,600
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 4/4
€480,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 6/6
Жилой комплекс апартаментов "Panorama Tivat" с видом на Адриатическое море находится в муниц…
€290,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
€135,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
€600,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
We offer for sale 8 apartments in a new club house in the developed area of Tivat – Donja La…
€244,550
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We offer for sale 8 apartments in a new club house in a developed area of Tivat – Donja Last…
€144,050
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, in city center in Radovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, in city center
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 48 m2, located on the top floor of…
€145,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Radovici, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
We offer for sale a studio with an area of 25 m2, located on the first floor of a four-story…
€75,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Luxury Townhouses Donja Lastva: an enclave of luxury living in Donja Lastva, Montenegro. Nin…
€550,000
Apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Luxury studio apartment with a yard will be located on the first floor of a brand-new buildi…
€236,000
2 room apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Luxury two-bedroom apartment with a partial sea view will belocated on the first floor of a …
€430,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Magnificent apartment in a new house in the center of Tivata near the park and school. Porto…
€370,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Luxurious two-bedroom apartment with panoramic sea views in a very attractive location in Do…
€550,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€480,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€290,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Duplex apartment with 1 bedroom in the village of Krasichi in the Tivat Gulf. 10 km to Tivat…
€130,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Excellent family villa in the tourist village of Krasichi, near Tivata. The villa has an are…
€450,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Tivat Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
