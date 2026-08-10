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Residential properties for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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Tivat
1405
Radovici
333
Krasici
141
Donja Lastva
129
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2 206 properties total found
Apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
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Apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 5
In the picturesque area of Donja Lastva, located in the city of Tivat, it is planned to buil…
$136,540
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Area: 152 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Garage space Spacious duplex apart…
$1,14M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
Luštica Bay is your new home under the Adriatic sun, surrounded by majestic beauty and seren…
$359,793
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Are you dreaming of a house by the sea in Montenegro? These stylish townhouses are the perfe…
$296,014
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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3 bedroom apartment in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This spacious three-bedroom apartment is located in a new block in CENTRALE next to the golf…
$1,04M
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1 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and terraces in Centrale Luštica BayWe offer a stylish modern apar…
$533,421
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Studio Apartment for Sale at The Chedi Residences, Luštica Bay – 45.44 m²A luxury studio apa…
$517,750
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Apartment in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Apartment
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
PLEASE CONTACT US FOR THE LATEST PRICE LIST Centrale is set to become the urban fabric and …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartment details: * Size: 98 m2 * Bedrooms: 2 * Bathrooms: 2 +1 toilet * Terrace with stun…
$1,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Area: 168 m2 (105 m2 + 31 m2) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Storage area Luxu…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Discover a spacious three-bedroom apartment in Mažina, Tivat, offering generous living space…
$497,126
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
This beautiful two-bedroom apartment consist of living room, a dining area with kitchen, two…
$238,913
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Kava, Tivat – 59 m² with Private GardenA modern two-bedroo…
$345,166
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
We present to you a stylish and comfortable two-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Boka Pl…
$843,765
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4 bedroom house in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Villa on the first line to the sea in Krasici, Tivat The main entrance to the villa is from…
$2,43M
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Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 46 m²
Exclusive project in Donja Lastva, close to Porto Montenegro The construction of this beaut…
$196,493
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5 bedroom house in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Spacious waterfront villa with mooring in Krasici, Lustica. The villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$2,20M
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Apartment in Krasici, Montenegro
Apartment
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
Studio Apartment for Sale at Nikki Beach Montenegro, Krašići, Tivat – 32 m²An elegant studio…
$402,694
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Kava, Tivat – 94.51 m²A modern two-bedroom apartment is av…
$277,859
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
The apartment comprises an open living room, a kitchen, a terrace, a bathroom and two bedroo…
$276,462
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2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Tivat, Lustica Bay - Two bedroom apartment in Marina village of Lustica bay The apartment i…
$982,466
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2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Donja Lastva, Tivat – 50 m²A modern two-bedroom apartment …
$299,144
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 39 m²
Available apartment areas: 26 m2 - 124 m2 Introducing a new apartment block located in the …
$151,158
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1 bedroom apartment in Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Luštica Bay Golf Course, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Experience Exclusive Coastal Living in Tivat Montenegro Properties is proud to present a co…
$234,058
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4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 317 m²
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m. Plot: 800 sq.m.…
$2,89M
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Tivat – 59 m² Sea ViewA modern two-bedroom apartment is av…
$373,930
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Located in a quiet suburb of Tivat, this beautiful complex offers a perfect balance between …
$251,384
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3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
Three-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Boka Place, Tivat – 110 m²A fully furnished three-bedroo…
$977,971
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
$374,769
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Radovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Luštica Bay Marina Village – 98.96 m²A luxury two-bedroom …
$1,50M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Property types in Tivat Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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