  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Mercury Group

Mercury Group

Montenegro, Trg Sunca br.2
Share using:
QR
Mercury Group
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2016
Languages
Languages
Русский, Deutsch, Crnogorski
Website
Website
www.realestate-mne.com
Company description

MERCURY GROUP - real estate sales, real estate rental, investment and construction advice, financial advice in the real estate sector We offer a complete service, photography, advertising and sales promotion of real estate, property inspection, brokerage negotiations, contract drafting and includes handover protocols, Legal and tax advice, but if necessary we are also a complete information service for our clients.

Our agents in Montenegro
Bozidar Krivokapic
Bozidar Krivokapic
6 properties
Agencies nearby
TRADEGORIA
2 280 properties

The company Tradegoria offers for sale land, residential and commercial property for investment, business, permanent residence and seasonal recreation. We provide clients with reliable and detailed information on all categories of real estate, legal support of the transaction from «a» to «z» and comprehensive personal support after the purchase of the object.

Cooperation with the company Tradegoria is a guarantee of a reliable and profitable transaction. Among our competitive advantages:

Many years of practical experience in the country’s market; Impeccable reputation in the professional community and among customers; We work without intermediaries - allows our customers to buy cheap property in Montenegro; High professionalism of employees: realtors, lawyers, translators; Thorough knowledge of the legislation of Montenegro, features of registration and registration of real estate, as well as its "pitfalls"; Constant monitoring of the availability of discounts on all types of real estate and promptly informing our clients about them; Assistance in the selection of real estate with analysis of the positive and negative aspects of the object, infrastructure, location, etc.; Availability of a special personal customer support program, including after-sales service in arrangement and adaptation in a new country (you will be able to independently control the process at all stages of the transaction).

Montenegro has become the main address of the world, because it is the most beautiful place on Earth, where you can live comfortably and spend your holidays, where you can and should buy property, either for rent or for profitable resale in the future. Today Montenegro is an economically prosperous and politically stable region with a warm climate and amazing nature. It is the best choice for adherents of the European lifestyle, for those who appreciate style, brightness and individuality in this life.

Have you any questions about buying or selling real estate in Montenegro? You can get a comprehensive answer from our managers.

Dream Estates Montenegro - Savills
549 properties

Whether you are looking for a property or you have a house for sale in Montenegro, the Dream Estates team and our consultancy arm for Real Estate Intelligence will provide all the information, support, and guidance you need to make an effective decision about real estate.

Real estates in Montenegro are our passion, and properties for sale are our daily business for more than 15 years. We have concluded over 500 sales of 2nd homes and attracted billions of euro of investment to the country, supporting blue-chip international developers of mixed-use resorts

Our name is a synonym for trust and real estate expertise.

Zuma Real Estate International
1 011 properties

We are professionals and committed hands-on organizations focused on corporate transparency!

VEVI
144 properties

VEVI — Real Estate Agency stands for Vera and Victoria - Vera (Faith) in us and the Success of your business with us! We try to make every client feel special. The main principles of our work are: out care for the interests of the client, total confidentiality, and the legality of all transactions. Therefore, about 70% of clients come to us on the recommendation of their friends and acquaintances. As one of the largest real estate agencies in the city of Bar, we have a large database of real estate properties: be it an apartment, house, land, or commercial real estate. We can offer you various purchase options, from “fresh” buying in newly built houses to purchasing a modest home. Our experts are always happy to help in choosing real estate: they can easily sel ect the best option fr om all the real estate in Montenegro currently available in the database. Our real estate agency works directly with investors, developers, and construction companies, which allows us to make significant discounts to our esteemed clients.

Planet Montenegro
12 properties

Our office is situated in Dobrota near Kotor, however we have a network of reputable partners situated in all the regions of Montenegro as well as International partners to whom we have long-term business relations.

Our network of reputable lawyers helps us providing our clients a full service.

Our main services are:

-sales

-consultancy

-financing advises

-maintenance

-renting

As per request we can reccomend experts in insurance, internal design, architecture, building.

Realting.com
Go