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Residential properties for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

;
apartments
149
houses
39
188 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
A cozy 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 1st Montenegrin floor (2nd) in a 4-storey build…
$136,622
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3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
An exceptional 150 m² duplex house for sale in Petrovac, Budva, offering a combination of pr…
$323,816
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3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$254,482
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer for sale an apartment with three separate bedrooms and sea views in Petrovets - one…
$253,834
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3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$242,296
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Apartment 169 m2 Apartment has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen The apartment i…
$491,471
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/5
A4-1881. Two Bedroom Apartment in Petrovac with a Sea ViewFor sale two bedrooms apartment in…
$174,929
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1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 000 m²
Floor 1/5
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$186,302
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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3 bedroom house in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy and fully legalized 2-storey house (townhouse) for sale in Petrovets We bring to your a…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
This spacious apartment in Petrovac with an area of 83 square meters plus a terrace includes…
$196,240
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2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Apartment with two bedrooms and a view of the pool in PetrovacOffered for sale apartment wit…
$209,319
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3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
For Sale: Three-Bedroom Apartment in Petrovac   Area: 120 m² Layout: living room wi…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 4
The villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 meters, to…
$4,27M
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3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/2
Duplex of 94 m2 with panoramic sea views for sale General characteristics: Area: 94 m2 Prope…
$211,420
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1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/4
We present for sale an amazing apartment of 71 m2, located right on the first line of the se…
$345,941
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1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Petrovac, center. Apartments in the center of Petrovac, in a convenient location Distance t…
$183,862
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1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer a cozy 43 m2 apartment with 1 bedroom and a spacious furnished terrace of 7 m2 over…
$146,023
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3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxury apartment in the center of Petrovac. High-quality modern house with an elevator, natu…
$967,737
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2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment for sale in Montenegro, in Petrovac. About 500 meters to the sea.The new apartment…
$261,661
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
We present you a spacious studio of 31 m2 plus a 3 m2 terrace with sea views. The perfect pl…
$133,035
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2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/3
Two duplexes with panoramic views of Petrovac. For sale is offered a modern and cozy townhou…
$359,997
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3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
For sale is a spacious three-story apartment in Petrovac, covering 104 m², with a stunning v…
$314,739
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3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
3 bedroom apartment for sale in a residential complex with a swimming pool, Petrovac center …
$194,435
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House in Petrovac, Montenegro
House
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 403 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a house with a plot + a ready-made business in Petrovac! The house was built accord…
$592,033
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Apartment 19 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment 19 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 833 m²
Sale of Investment Building with Apartments in Petrovac: Ideal Opportunity for Permanent Inc…
$790,313
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/6
Apartment for sale in Petrovac Total area: 85 m² Floor: 1/6 (with elevator) Layout: …
$210,904
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 917 m²
Number of floors 3
Location: The villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 …
$3,25M
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3 bedroom house in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
| Sea view | Fireplace | Balcony in each room | Parking | Fully furnished | Ready for occupa…
$331,344
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 466 m²
Rustic Pastrovski-Style Villa with Pool and Panoramic Views – Krusevica, Petrovac Located ju…
$1,14M
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 7/7
We offer for sale a unique apartment on the top floor of a residential complex with a total …
$389,760
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