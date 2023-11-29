Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Petrovac

Residential properties for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

apartments
152
houses
35
213 properties total found
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
€140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
€175,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
€98,952
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
€62,124
Leave a request
4 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
The house is located in Buljarica, 1 km from an excellent sandy beach. House area 195 m2 Plo…
€158,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
A4-1616-2. Studio Apartment in PetrovacFor sale studio apartment 23m2 . Located on the groun…
€52,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€106,400
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Luxury apartment in a complex on the territory of the unique Luchica beach, in the village o…
€175,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€93,520
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€109,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€82,143
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€94,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€120,663
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€81,260
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€119,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€103,112
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
€163,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€89,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive sale of apartments in a new building in Petrovac, one of the most beautiful coasta…
€131,633
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Petrovac 300 meters from the sea Area 44m2 + 10 m2…
€123,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
€95,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 245 m²
NUM 4733 Two houses with a perfect view of the sea. Both new ones were built: one complete…
€520,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Two bedroom apartment in Petrovac. Apartment area 66 m2. Structure: corridor, two bedrooms, …
€115,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
The house is located 1.5 km from the sandy beach of Buljarica, on a flat plot Area 140 m2 Pl…
€150,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/4
Penthouse with a roof terrace with panoramic sea views in one of the best complexes on…
€350,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
The apartment is located in Petrovac, 600 meters from the beach Lucice Apartment area is 88 …
€350,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir