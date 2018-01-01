Built on centuries of tradition and dedicated to innovation, the Sotheby's International Realty brand artfully unites connoisseurs of life with their aspirations through a deeply connected global network of exceptional people.

The Sotheby’s International Realty® "Global Affluence: The Emerging Luxury Consumer" report provides an overview of the confidence, purchasing patterns and luxury real estate intentions of high-earning consumers, well on their way to traditional wealth status, from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, India and China.

Our agents are known in their communities for their integrity and the exceptional level of service they provide.