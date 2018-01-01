  1. Realting.com
Montenegro, ул. Йована Томашевича, Г-9, 85000 г. Бар, Черногория
Real estate agency
Русский
www.vchernogorii.ru
Company description

VEVI — Real Estate Agency stands for Vera and Victoria - Vera (Faith) in us and the Success of your business with us!
We try to make every client feel special. The main principles of our work are: out care for the interests of the client, total confidentiality, and the legality of all transactions. Therefore, about 70% of clients come to us on the recommendation of their friends and acquaintances. As one of the largest real estate agencies in the city of Bar, we have a large database of real estate properties: be it an apartment, house, land, or commercial real estate. We can offer you various purchase options, from “fresh” buying in newly built houses to purchasing a modest home.

Our experts are always happy to help in choosing real estate: they can easily sel ect the best option fr om all the real estate in Montenegro currently available in the database.

Our real estate agency works directly with investors, developers, and construction companies, which allows us to make significant discounts to our esteemed clients.

