Residential properties for sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
51
Velje Duboko
51
403 properties total found
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€88,000
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€61,160
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€61,160
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€103,364
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
For sale are apartments in a new residential complex in Kolašin, under the mountain Bjelasic…
€136,906
2 room house in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
2 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
D5-244. House in Krasici For sale House in Krasici Area of the house 80 m2 House consist 2…
€250,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Ski Studio Apartment is part of a hotel, located directly on the slopes of Kolasin 1600 Ski …
€150,700
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
This Ski Apartment is located in Kolasin Ski resort (Building R in the master plan), the lat…
€163,513
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 28 m²
€61,600
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 208 m²
€950,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
€650,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
€350,000
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 207 m²
THREE-LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale three-level ap…
€950,000
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 127 m²
TWO-LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale is a two-level a…
€650,000
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
LUXURY CHALETS IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale Duplex loft in a prem…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€350,000
House in Kolasin, Montenegro
House
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
€57,000
4 room house in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
4 room house
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 148 m²
€230,000
1 room apartment in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
A4-1616. Studio Apartment in PetrovacFor sale studio apartment 23m2 . Located on the ground …
€56,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-412. Beautiful villa in LastvaFor sale beautiful villa with a swimming pool in Lastva, Bu…
€600,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
A4-1592. New Residential Complex in TivatFor sale new residential complex in Tivat only 500 …
€174,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartments in a 4-star condo-hotel in the center of Kolasin   The sale of rooms an…
€141,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Luxurious loft duplex apartments at MOUNTAIN RETREAT BY DUKLEY, located in the very he…
€350,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley is a premium-class complex located in the heart of the popu…
€350,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€350,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€320,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 room apartment with terrace, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Kolashin Ski Resort, « Biogradska Gora », the southern slope of Belasitsa Mountain A new re…
€350,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
A4-1586. One Bedroom Apartment in Budva For sale one bedroom apartment in the center of Budv…
€149,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-406. House in Budva with a Sea and Mountain ViewFor sale big house in Budva with a sea an…
€900,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/3
A4-1584. Studio Apartment in Becici For sale studio apartment in Becici only 200 meters from…
€59,000
