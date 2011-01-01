  1. Realting.com
SMinvestment RealEstate

Montenegro, Podgorica
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
11 months
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Website
t.me/nmontenegroo
About the agency

Welcome to SMinvestment
* Individual approach to each client;
* The largest database of objects;
* Concierge service;
* Exchange and rearrangement of funds;
For communication +38268200906 

Services

1) Selection of real estate:
•Rent
-long-term
-short-term
-seasonal
-commercial
•Purchase
-for life
-for investment
-for business (hotels, restaurants, casinos, shops)
-villas, houses
-land plots
! All objects are checked by a lawyer and a notary!
2) Property management
-Search and check-in of tenants, transfer of payments to the owner of the apartment
-Payment of utility bills
-Maintenance of the apartment in proper condition

3) Transfer and rearrangement of funds
4) Registration of a residence permit, OPENING/CLOSING of a company in a short time
5) Registration of a green card, car insurance, CASCO
6) Transfer from and to the airport
-for our clients who have booked an apartment or are coming to a transaction - transfer as a gift
7) Car rental
8)Construction support and design supervision of construction projects
9)Selection of furniture and interior items
10) Yacht rental
11) The best excursions in Montenegro

Monday
08:00 - 23:00
Tuesday
08:00 - 23:00
Wednesday
08:00 - 23:00
Thursday
08:00 - 23:00
Friday
08:00 - 23:00
Saturday
08:00 - 23:00
Sunday
08:00 - 23:00
Our agents in Montenegro
Sabina Mailova
Sabina Mailova
796 properties
Yuliya Karnauh
Yuliya Karnauh
Tatyana A
Tatyana A
1 property
Elena Vasileva
Elena Vasileva
391 property
