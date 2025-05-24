Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Montenegro

2 properties total found
Manufacture 262 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Manufacture 262 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
Non-residential premises for sale in Sutomore.Area of plot - 448 m2Area of premises - 262 m2…
$131,031
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Manufacture 71 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Manufacture 71 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 71 m²
Podgorica. Active medical business. dental clinic Location – city center, high traffic Den…
$345,970
