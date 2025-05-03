Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
DELUXE ESTATE BUDVA complexDELUXE ESTATE represents the most relevant format of the European market - cozyapartments from 34 m2 with functional layout solutions.LocationOne of the most spectacular and convenient locations in the city of Budva.BUDVA is rightfully considered one of the most be…
The «Harmony» apart-hotel is located in the very heart of Montenegro, in the premium area of the Budva Riviera on the Zavala peninsula, which was one of its protected corners of virgin nature. The complex is located within walking distance from the sea and a clean, well-groomed beach. All …
The company was founded in 2009 and operates in the Montenegrin market.
Fields of activity:
- design and construction of commercial and residential facilities
- reconstruction of properties
- management of investments in construction and real estate
- Property sales
We started working in Montenegro in 2006 together with Center Adria. We have created two premium apartment complexes: Balkan Bear in Budva http://barsaestat.com/nedvizhimost/kvartiry-v-komplekse-balkanskij-medved-chernogoriya/ and Marble Castle in Risan https://youtu.be/7YRPnc2nPtE?si=Oet6jP…
We are here to make your dreams come true!
Located in Mazina, the Municipality of Tivat, "Panorama" Residences boasts a stunning view over Tivat Bay. ,It is only a 5-minute drive from the town centre and the waterfront. Our property features a total of 32 apartments in different configurati…
Apex Capital Partners Corp. is a full-service advisory firm specializing in investment consulting and wealth management for a multinational, high-net-worth clientele. APEX provides services with end-to-end execution in areas such as second citizenship and immigration, wealth and asset manage…