Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Dobrota
Residential properties for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro
apartments
292
houses
60
419 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
2
75 m²
For sale we offer a unique stylish apartment with two bedrooms with an area of 75 square met…
€250,000
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1
1
60 m²
Step into a contemporary 1-bedroom haven in a brand-new building, offering breathtaking sea …
€144,000
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1
1
32 m²
Introducing a charming studio apartment in a brand-new building, located on the second floo…
€76,800
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
2
78 m²
Apartment with a gorgeous view of Kotorska Bay in Dobrota The total area of the apartment i…
€210,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Dobrota, Montenegro
2
78 m²
€535,500
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Dobrota, Montenegro
6
6
120 m²
5
A new 2-bedroom penthouse apartment with a sea view is for sale in a new residential complex…
€321,300
Recommend
6 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Dobrota, Montenegro
6
6
120 m²
5
A new 2-bedroom penthouse apartment with a sea view is for sale in a new residential complex…
€321,300
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
2
For sale is a house of 120 m2 on a plot of 479 m2 with a sea view in Dobrota, Kotor. The hou…
€1,05M
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
176 m²
Three-storey family house with an area of 176 m2 in Dub, Kotor. The house is located on a …
€399,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Dobrota, Montenegro
2
1
42 m²
2/4
A11-060. Nice apartment for everyday living, Sv.Vraca, KotorFor sale! Inexpensive one-bedro…
€108,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
2
90 m²
A11-059. Two bedroom apartment located in Sv. Stasije, Kotor For sale - Great, fully furnish…
€235,000
House with parking
Dobrota, Montenegro
88 m²
D11-038. Old stone house with a plot of land ideally for boutique hotel or villa on the firs…
€1,59M
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2
4
€245,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1
1
45 m²
We offer for sale an apartment of 45 square meters with a gallery in Orahovac. The cozy apar…
€120,000
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
144 m²
Two houseson the first line in Dobrotainclude a total of 4 one-bedroom apartments and featur…
Price on request
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
2
1
44 m²
For sale one bedroom apartment with sea views in Kotor, Dobrota. View of the Bay of Kotor. …
€130,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
2
80 m²
3
A beautiful apartment for sale in Kotor, in the Dobrota neighborhood, located on the third f…
€267,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Dobrota, Montenegro
2
1
52 m²
We offer for sale new one-bedroom apartments with an area starting from 52 square meters in …
€125,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
3
95 m²
3
Three bedroom apartment for sale in Dobrota, Kotor, with a beautiful view of the sea. The ar…
€250,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Dobrota, Montenegro
2
108 m²
€180,000
4 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
4
274 m²
Waterfront Stone Villa in the charming Dobrota.Fully renovated, carefully furnished with des…
€2,50M
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
2
62 m²
We offer for sale a new one-bedroom apartment with an area of 52 square meters in Dobrota. T…
€178,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Dobrota, Montenegro
2
1
52 m²
We offer for sale a new one-bedroom apartment with an area of 52 square meters in Dobrota. T…
€160,000
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2
2
73 m²
Two bedroom apartment with a sea view in abrand new buildingin Dobrota.The apartment has an …
€320,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
2
95 m²
We offer for sale a three-bedroom apartment in the developed area of Dobrota with an area of…
€245,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
2
103 m²
Spacious and sunny three bedroom apartment with stunning views of the bay! Located in a quie…
€230,000
1 room apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1
64 m²
NUM 5662 Apartment for sale in Kotor, Orahovac in a quiet location near the sea. The apar…
€180,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Dobrota, Montenegro
1
1
53 m²
2
A new one-bedroom apartment with a sea view is for sale in a new residential complex with a …
€136,500
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Dobrota, Montenegro
1
1
55 m²
2
A new one-bedroom apartment for sale in a new residential complex with a swimming pool, spa …
€147,500
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Dobrota, Montenegro
1
1
60 m²
1
A new one bedroom apartment for sale in a new residential complex with a swimming pool, spa …
€154,500
