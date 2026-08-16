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Residential properties for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

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apartments
203
houses
50
253 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 819 m²
Total built area: 819 m2 Land area: 534 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 7 + 1 Garages: 2 …
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a villa in the closed complex Morena Kotor Bay, located in Sveti Stasiye i…
$2,83M
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Villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,82M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/6
Exclusive and urgent offer! Imagine waking up to a breathtaking view — the entire Bay of …
$484,870
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Agency
A+RealEstate Montenegro
Languages
English
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Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 60 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$369,255
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. Elite stone mansion with five bedrooms on the first line b…
$2,91M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. New apartments from the developer. The buyer is exempt fr…
$149,405
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent waterfront resort located in Boka Kotorska – place of extraordinary beauty with …
$1,97M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Dobrota in a complex with a swimming pool near the sea. …
$443,681
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Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 53 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$354,458
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Dobrota, Kotor – 90 m²A spacious two-bedroom apartment is …
$453,054
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Apartment in , Montenegro
Apartment
, Montenegro
$215,290
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Stone House for Sale in Dobrota, Kotor – First Line to the Sea, 170 m²A traditional stone ho…
$2,30M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom apartment in , Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Furnished apartment with sea view for sale in Dobrota. A cozy apartment of 60 m2 with a thou…
$305,357
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1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
One bedroom furnished apartment with sea view, Dobrota, Kotor Area: 50m2 Bedrooms: 1 Bathroo…
$259,347
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/3
1-bedroom apartment with a spacious terrace in Dobrota.This bright and cozy apartment is loc…
$361,417
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a complex of three buildings in the Bay of Kotor, Risan Bay, Morinj, the entrance t…
$1,74M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Exclusive two-bedroom apartment of 106m2 with an open view of the sea, in a building with a …
$483,045
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 54 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$297,630
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
$357,472
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
7 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 220 m²
A beautiful house for lovers of only the first line of the sea, located near the city of Kot…
$1,03M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer for sale apartments in Dobrota - a picturesque seaside area near the Bay of Kotor, …
$265,221
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2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
New residential complex with swimming pool 40 m from the sea in the exclusive seaside resort…
$319,187
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Apartment for sale in Kotor, Dobrota in a quiet location near the sea. The apartment has an …
$315,577
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4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
The spacious apartment is located in an authentic stone house, in close proximity to the old…
$522,576
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3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Apartment with a fantastic view of Boka Bay, 3 bedrooms + a guest with a kitchen in kind, wh…
$331,234
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
New, fully furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the bay in Dobrota, Kot…
$1,09M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxurious New Penthouse with Panoramic Views of the Bay of Kotor — DobrotaA unique opportuni…
$551,575
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment of 42m², located on the second floor of a residential bu…
$115,100
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Apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Studio apartment of 37m2 in the village of Dobrota. The studio's structure includes a kitche…
$109,910
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