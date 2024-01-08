Residential properties for sale in Risan, Montenegro

UAE
68 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room house
Risan, Montenegro
3
140 m²
Two-storey villa with stunning views of the bay. Area 140m2 with a spacious operated roof of…
€299,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment 1 bathroom
Risan, Montenegro
1
23 m²
A11-065. Studio apartman in the heart of Risan town For sale - the studio apartment size of …
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Risan, Montenegro
3
1
€299,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
1
1
New Apartments in Risan: The small town of Risan is the oldest settlement in the Bay of Koto…
€140,389
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Risan, Montenegro
2
1
3
Risan Apartment on the Bay: Set on the front line of the bay lies an exciting new developmen…
€248,800
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Risan, Montenegro
1
1
3
Risan Apartment on the Bay: Set on the front line of the bay lies an exciting new developmen…
€150,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3
67 m²
Seafront apartment in Risan. Apartment area 67 m2, high ground floor Structure: living room,…
€163,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
1
1
3
New Apartments in Risan: The small town of Risan is the oldest settlement in the Bay of Koto…
€140,389
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
1
1
48 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. We present to yo…
€140,389
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
1
1
54 m²
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. We present to yo…
€159,036
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
1
1
54 m²
1
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. This luxury comp…
€164,520
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
1
1
58 m²
1
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. This luxury comp…
€176,910
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
1
1
59 m²
2
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. This luxury comp…
€183,055
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
1
1
54 m²
2
Welcome to the exclusive residential complex located in the heart of Risno. This luxury comp…
€170,004
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea
Risan, Montenegro
1
48 m²
€140,389
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view
Risan, Montenegro
2
1
48 m²
A11-055. Brand new apartments in Risan The small town of Risan is the oldest settlement in t…
€141,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
23 m²
NUM 5653 Studio for sale in Risan near the sea. The apartment has an area of 23 m2 withou…
€63,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
4
2
140 m²
Two-storey villa with an area of 140 m2 with a spacious usable roof of 100 m2, and with stun…
€299,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Risan, Montenegro
1
1
22 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio in a stone house in the very center of Risan. The apartment …
€65,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
1
48 m²
NUM 5618 Apartments for sale in a new complex in Kotor, Risan. The complex is located in …
€140,389
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
4
3
An apartment-type house for sale in an exclusive location in Risno, municipality of Kotor. T…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room house
Risan, Montenegro
3
101 m²
Two-storey house 101m2 just 150 meters from the sea. Behind the house parking for 2-3 cars. …
€279,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
5
554 m²
In one of the most beautiful places of the Gulf of Boko-Kotor, a luxury luxury villa with it…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
3
2
97 m²
Apartment in a closed complex with two swimming pools in Risan Distance to the beach - 200…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
2
1
57 m²
3
A11-031. One bedroom apartment in RisanFor sale - One bedroom apartment in Risan. The apartm…
€119,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
27 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Apartments for sale in a fully renovated traditional Boka b…
€345,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking
Risan, Montenegro
3
1
89 m²
D11-017. Apartment close to the a beach in RisanFor sale - apartment in residence complex, c…
€147,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7
7
554 m²
Stunning waterfront villa with its own jetty in Kotor, Risan House area: 554 m2 Plot a…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
1
89 m²
NUM 5283 Apartment for sale in Risan in a quiet location near the sea. The apartment has an …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with sea view, with mountain view
Risan, Montenegro
Sale: Plot in the Boko-Kotor Bay with a villa construction project. The site is located i…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
