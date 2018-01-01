Red Feniks Montenegro
Montenegro, Jadranski Put bb, 85310 Budva, Montenegro (Черногория)
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2009
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Company description
The company RED FENIKS was founded in 2003. RED FENIKS is the oldest real estate agency in Montenegro since 2006 and have big expierance in the property market of Montenegro. Real Estate Agency RED FENIKS has a big portfolio of properties in all areas of Montenegro, including Budva region, Kotor Bay,Tivat Bay, Herceg Novi region, Lustica, Bar, Ulcinj, Podgorica and mountain region.
Services
We work with developers for projects of apartment buildings, hotels and big residential complexes/ The company's specialists will advice on the choice of real estate, in accordance with the objectives of the acquisition you will select the appropriate options.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
