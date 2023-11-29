Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Herceg Novi

Residential properties for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

apartments
109
houses
77
880 properties total found
Apartment with balcony, with sea view in Meljine, Montenegro
Apartment with balcony, with sea view
Meljine, Montenegro
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
A7-040. Luxury duplex apartments on frontline, Meljine, Herceg NoviFor sale! Two luxury dup…
€275,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment is located on the second floor of brand new complex in Herceg Novi 100 meters from…
€173,768
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Igalo, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
A9-808. New complex in Igalo For sale This is very good investment opportunity! Apartments…
€156,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
This amazing villa with a pool is located in Zvinje and has fantastic views of the Bay.Villa…
€395,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view in durici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
durici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Villa on the first line in the village of Kamenari, Herceg Novi. The area of ​​the villa is …
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vito Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Baošići, Montenegro
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Mini-hotel house on the first line for investment or personal use. Herceg Novi, Baošići fir…
€470,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Sutorina, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutorina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
€286,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
2 room apartment in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
€108,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
3 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Floor 7
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
3 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
€77,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
2 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
€138,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
3 room apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
€95,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
2 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
€115,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
1 room apartment with parking in Bijela, Montenegro
1 room apartment with parking
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/4
A11-056. Brand new one bedroom apartment in Bijela For sale - Brand new property located in …
€135,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Đenovići, Montenegro
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
A11-057. Two bedroom apartment looking at the sea in DjenoviciTwo bedroom apartment for sale…
€121,000
Leave a request
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Zelenika, Montenegro
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
Stone Villa Zelenika: Set on the hills in the charming village of Kuti in Zelenika, lies an …
€920,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Meljine, Montenegro
8 room house
Meljine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 500 m²
NUM 5685 House for sale in Herceg Novi, Meljine. The house has an area of 500m2, and …
€820,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Ðenovići 3 Bedroom Apartment for sale close to Porto Novi and all the amenities you need. A …
€262,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
€840,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
€200,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
1 room apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
NUM 5688 For sale a one-bedroom apartment not far from Herceg Novi in a quiet location n…
€105,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
The apartment in located in Village Residences with views towards the mountains, in Luxury M…
€535,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
Villa 3 room villa in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 571 m²
Residential area: 571 m2 (396 m2 + 175 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 + 1 Parking …
€12,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
2 room apartment in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
The apartment in located in Marina residences with views towards the sea, in Luxury Marina r…
€1,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
One bedroom apartment with sea views in an exclusive location in Meljina, Herceg Novi. Apart…
€190,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
One bedroom apartment in an exclusive location Meljine, Herceg Novi. Apartment area 37 m2. S…
€200,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Meljine, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Meljine, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
One bedroom apartment in an exclusive location Meljine, Herceg Novi. Apartment area 37 m2. S…
€130,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir