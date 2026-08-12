Shops for sale in Montenegro

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Stores in Montenegro

;
сommercial properties
560
restaurants
15
hotels
204
offices
74
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3 properties total found
Shop 101 m² in Montenegro
Shop 101 m²
Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Key Highlights Price: €165,000 Area: 101 m² internal (approx. 50.46 m² per floor) Plot…
$193,639
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Shop 61 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Shop 61 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 61 m²
The premises are located on the ground floor of a new residential building on Macedonian str…
$185,092
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Shop 615 m² in Radanovici, Montenegro
Shop 615 m²
Radanovici, Montenegro
Area 615 m²
Discover an outstanding investment opportunity in Montenegro – a commercial property for sal…
$1,62M
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