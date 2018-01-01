  1. Realting.com
Vector Estate Montenegro

Montenegro, Montenegro Rožaje Municipality
Vector Estate Montenegro
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2006
Languages
English, Русский
Website
vectormont.com
Company description

Vector Estate Montenegro was founded in 2006 and is a team of professionals, the experience of each employee is at least 7 years of practical work in the territory of the Republic of Montenegro in the field of real estate, legal issues, and the tourism industry. Our company implements a number of programs with the support of the Ministry of Development of the Republic of Montenegro.

Vector Estate Montenegro is the only representative of more than 70 developer companies that implement their projects in the Republic of Montenegro. The company has an exclusive (including closed) database of facilities in Montenegro. An individual approach to each client allows us to protect only his interests.

Vector Estate Montenegro has its own staff of lawyers, which guarantees, including financially, a successful outcome of the transaction. The company has an office in Montenegro and representative offices in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan.

Services

- Consultations in the field of real estate in the territory of the Republic of Montenegro

- Individual selection of specific offers, based on the information received from the client

- Organization of a study tour to Montenegro

- Display of real estate objects

- Full legal support of the transaction, including guarantees from the company

- Registration of a temporary residence permit (permit) on the territory of Montenegro

- Assistance in opening legal entities and their further support / service on the territory of Montenegro

- Rental of residential and commercial real estate

- Management of residential and commercial real estate

Our agents in Montenegro
Katerina Khasdan
Katerina Khasdan
90 properties
