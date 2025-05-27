Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Risan
88
Dobrota
463
Prcanj
251
Kotor
161
1 826 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Stoliv, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Duplex designer apartment with 1 bedroom in Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The historical part of the…
$175,498
$175,498
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern, architecturally designed new gorgeous townhouse with unobstructed stunning panoramic…
$474,420
$474,420
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
For sale we offer a unique stylish apartment with two bedrooms with an area of 75 square met…
$265,479
$265,479
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Beautiful view from the balcony of the blue waters of the Bay of Kotor and the beautiful vil…
$141,028
$141,028
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
We present a wonderful attic apartment located in Dobrota (Kotor), in a beautifully restored…
$341,907
$341,907
2 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
For sale we offer a country house with three bedrooms in the area of ​​Muo, Kotor. The ar…
$478,670
$478,670
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Real estate residence permit ✅ I am a murmur, causally, the presence
$484,981
$484,981
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Two-storey apartment with 3 bedrooms in the most developed area of ​​the village. Dobrota is…
$246,943
$246,943
8 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
8 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 368 m²
Two seafront villas in the Bay of Kotor. Plot area 897 m2. The area of the larger villa is 2…
$1,34M
$1,34M
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
For sale a two-bedroom apartment in Kotor, Doborta, in a quiet location near the sea. The ap…
$349,250
$349,250
7 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Unique house from the 17th century on the first line, with a garage and a berth. The total a…
Price on request
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Kavac, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a one-bedroom apartment of 51.19 m² in a modern residential complex in Kav…
$119,633
$119,633
1 room studio apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
ID 1936   Apartments for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in Kotor.   Locati…
$145,248
$145,248
3 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Exclusive apartment in the prestigious Boka Gardens complex for sale. Boka Gardens is a p…
$483,303
$483,303
4 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Location: village. Kindness House area: 100 sq.m. Courtyard area: 75 sq.m. + 25 sq.m. terrac…
$676,408
$676,408
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Villa in Dobrota 1 line from the sea, located in the sunniest place of the Bay of Kotor. Hou…
$837,458
$837,458
Villa 3 bedrooms in Visnjevo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Visnjevo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
wp:paragraphA dream on the Adriatic coast! Villa in the gated community of Krymovitsa is for…
$415,075
$415,075
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in a modern complex with a swimming pool in the suburbs of Kotor, the vil…
$279,287
$279,287
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
New luxury house for sale in Prcanj, Kotor. House with an area of 200 m2 has a swimming p…
$590,719
$590,719
2 bedroom apartment in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A truly luxurious apartment of 141 m2 with three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room wi…
$521,697
$521,697
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Comfort and luxury in one of the most beautiful corners of Montenegro!We present to your att…
$1,03M
$1,03M
3 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
The apartment is located in a residential seafront complex in Kostanjica, Bay of Kotor Area …
$491,855
$491,855
2 bedroom apartment in Radanovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Radanovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Radanovichi nature is a modern residential complex that offers a unique oppo…
$187,968
$187,968
2 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
For sale a one-story house in the Bay of Kotor in Prchanj, in a quiet location with a sea vi…
$212,452
$212,452
3 bedroom apartment in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
Apartment for sale in the resort village of Orahovac, in the heart of the Bay of Kotor.The a…
$341,022
$341,022
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/2
А5-238. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor with sea view For sale Three bedroom apartment with…
Price on request
Price on request
7 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Two houses for sale with an area of ​​300m2 and 100m2 in Muo. The houses are located just …
$1,53M
$1,53M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
In a quiet place Krimovica, 9 km away from Budva, a villa with wonderful sea views is for sa…
$2,73M
$2,73M
