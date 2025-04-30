Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Budva, Montenegro

apartments
2579
houses
258
2 836 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
TOP TOP
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 3
Family house overlooking the bay in Becici House three-storey (+ residential landing) in the…
$444,515
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-bedroom apartment with stunning view over the sea located in luxury waterfront residenta…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
Three-Bedroom Apartment 114.57 m² in a New Residential-Commercial Building – Budva, AdokThis…
$389,288
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3
Two-Bedroom Apartment 78.94 m² in a New Residential-Commercial Building – Budva, AdokThis bu…
$284,549
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
One-Bedroom Apartment of 55.14 m² for Sale in a New Residential-Commercial Building – Budva,…
$219,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
For sale: Two-bedroom apartment of 53.10 m² with a sea view in a new residential and commerc…
$217,591
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Sale_one_bedroom_BudvaID IDSale of one-bedroom apartment in BudvaBudva, near the pizzeria "…
$137,940
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
For sale: Two-bedroom apartment of 59.46 m² with a sea view in a new residential and commerc…
$243,653
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3
Three-Bedroom Apartment 114.57 m² in a New Residential-Commercial Building – Budva, AdokThis…
$428,216
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/7
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$182,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1
Three-Bedroom Apartment 114.57 m² in a New Residential-Commercial Building – Budva, AdokThis…
$363,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
Two-Bedroom Apartment 79.18 m² in a New Residential-Commercial Building – Budva, AdokThis bu…
$270,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, BudvaOne-Bedroom Apartment of 44.10m2  in a New Luxury Complex in t…
$225,889
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
Description Budva, the area was led by grapes. Apartment Studio The distance to the sea is …
$96,223
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
A luxurious two bedroom apartment with a beautiful view of the sea is for sale, located next…
$538,401
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Discover this stunning three-bedroom penthouse for sale, offering breathtaking views of the …
$513,855
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
$295,137
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
For sale are offered apartments in Dukley Residences, in Budva. The interior of all apartmen…
$436,121
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
For sale is a four-room apartment in Budva. The apartment has an area of 109 m2. The apartme…
$259,087
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Apartment 112 m2 located in the house on the beach - 1 line Great sea view. The apartment …
$325,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 2
A unique three bedroom duplex penthouse apartment in the Old Town of Budva is for sale.This …
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Real estate residence permit |/strong> menyazovutleon, causally
$445,630
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 5
ID 570 Apartment for sale in Budva, Golubovina district.  5th floor  under-roof  Total …
$174,939
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
New apartment for sale in Budva, 15 minutes from the sea. The apartment is 50 m2 and is loca…
$167,572
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
For sale is a 58 m2 apartment in a quiet and green area of ​​Budva. The apartment has a sepa…
$145,229
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
Sale Budva No. 3330. Apartment for sale with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 terraces. HUGE TERRACE…
$218,515
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
ID  📍 Sale of one-bedroom apartment in Budva Area: 39 m2 🔖 The apartment includes: …
$136,047
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Budva, near the old town. The apartment has an area of 1…
$279,814
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$157,245
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Area: 49 sq.m. Place: opposite Tre Canne To the sea: 300 m. Price: 130,000 Hebrews Profita…
$140,982
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Budva, Montenegro

Is Montenegrin residence permit issued for the purchase of housing in Budva?

Yes, foreigners can get a residence permit for the purchase of real estate for any amount.

On average, how much does a square meter of housing in Budva cost?

In the city center, the average price per square meter of real estate is 2915 euros, on the outskirts - 1755 euros.

Can I buy a property in Budva from a distance?

Yes, you must contact a local real estate company online. They will find the best properties for you and will help you with the formalities.

Can foreigners buy housing in new buildings in Budva?

Yes, all foreigners have this opportunity.
Realting.com
Go