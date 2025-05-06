Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rafailovici, Montenegro

apartments
345
houses
7
385 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Excellent apartment for sale in Rafailovici - one of the best places on the Adriatic coast w…
$129,784
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The Turnkey transaction agency services for free for the buyer !!! apartment structure: …
$164,772
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 7
We proudly present the sale of luxury apartments in an incredible location in Rafailovići, f…
$1,07M
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 8
For sale luxury, brand new apartment in beautiful Rafailovichi, Budva, located right on the …
$344,182
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 47 m²
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$161,793
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 5
This modern apartment, located in one of the most attractive areas of Budva, offers the perf…
$265,769
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
Brand Riviera, green belt. A new two -storey villa in a pine forest. The buyer is exempted f…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
The apartment is located in a new modern building 20 meters from the beach Area 49 m2, 1st f…
$250,758
Condo 1 bedroom in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 8/14
text
$293,747
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 328 m²
1st line, from the exit from the building to the beach 20 meters. The apartment is located …
$1,07M
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
A three-bedroom apartment on the third floor with an area of 59 m ². Located in a residentia…
$171,333
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Two-bedroom apartment on the first line of the sea in Rafailovichi. The total area of the ap…
$236,440
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New residential six -story building. The distance to …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5
In Rafailovici, about a fifteen minute drive to the center of Budva, the construction of a n…
$574,751
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovici area. Three-bedroom penthouse Distance to the sea 50m. Sea view…
$978,527
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 9
New uninhabitable apartment for sale in a fantastic location in Rafailovići.The apartment is…
$191,839
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
#sale #Becici #3970 📍 Sale of a studio with sea view in the residential complex “Belvede…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
#4127 📍 Sale of a spacious 1-bedroom apartment with mountain views on the first line in R…
$246,469
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
The total area of 188 square meters.m.including: Living area 144 m2 + 44 m2 terrace The dist…
$542,675
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
We present you a one bedroom apartment for rent in Rafailovici. It is located just 200 m fro…
$734
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
The studio apartment is located 300 meters from the beautiful sandy beach New modern buildin…
$122,155
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment with one bedroom in a complex on the first line of the sea in Bechichi, with an ar…
$273,357
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Rafailovici is a small fisherman village near Budva. A promenade all along the beach with a …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
This is a modern development project, conveniently located in the most developed and attract…
$670,176
Apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
Budvan Riviera, Rafailovichi district. New residential complex luxury class The buyer is ex…
$106,818
1 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Budva Riviera, Rafailovici district. Luxury one-bedroom apartment in a 5* condo hotel on the…
$271,305
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Experience luxury living in one of the most beautiful locations on the Budva Riviera—Rafailo…
$239,100
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Your corner by the sea: Apartments in picturesque Rafailovichi Immerse yourself in the atmos…
$166,151
2 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Two apartments of 98m2 are for sale on the first line to the sea in Rafailovici, Budva. T…
$424,903
3 bedroom apartment in Rafailovici, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5
A new, modern three bedroom luxury apartment of 90m2 is for sale. The apartment is located o…
$299,044
