Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Zabljak
Residential properties for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro
apartments
28
houses
38
Clear all
66 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
90 m²
2
Legal house with a fireplace in the coniferous forest of Zabljak Two-storey wooden house of…
€120,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
65 m²
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
€63,000
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
2
€137,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
4
2
For sale is half of a semi-detached house in a beautiful location in Žabljak, near the cente…
€319,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5
140 m²
House 500 meters from the Crno Jezero n the Ivan Do area, Zabljak. House area 140m2. Plot ar…
€140,000
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
43 m²
Two apartments in an exclusive building under construction for five apartments “Vila Jezero”…
€155,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
45 m²
1/3
€167,314
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
45 m²
1/3
€167,314
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
32 m²
1/3
€119,547
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
45 m²
1/3
€167,314
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
4
2
A house for sale in Kovačka dolina in Žabljak, with a total area of 158m2, located on a plot…
€157,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
45 m²
1/3
€167,314
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
39 m²
3
€145,040
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
48 m²
3
€179,265
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
2
1
54 m²
3
€200,429
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
40 m²
3
€147,712
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
2
€147,741
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
2
€151,376
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
40 m²
2/3
€146,224
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
43 m²
2/3
€157,805
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
40 m²
2/3
€147,714
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
1/3
€147,714
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
41 m²
1/3
€151,367
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
40 m²
1
€146,224
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
43 m²
1
€157,805
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
1
1
40 m²
1
€146,557
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Developer
Zhablyak Eco Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
80 m²
House with gorgeous mountain views in Zabljak!!! For sale three bedroom house with a total …
€150,000
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4
1
86 m²
Legal house with garage near Zabljak The area of the house is 86m2. The area of the land …
€75,000
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
73 m²
2
TWO A-Frame houses in Zabljak. The area of each house - 73 m2., the area of the plot at the…
€75,000
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
68 m²
ID 631 Stone two-story house for sale in Zabljak. The house is 5.5 km from the city center…
€56,000
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
1
2
3
