About the developer

Adriastar Montenegro is a reliable property developer, with over 20 years experience and an impressive property portfolio. Adriastar has a home for everyone.

Our Mission

Providing quality homes in Montenegro at affordable prices to the overseas property investor. At Adriastar we use quality materials, implement the latest techniques and use qualified tradesmen, to ensure our properties meet our clients expectations. Whether it be for investment, second home or retirement residences. All our customer interactions are an opportunity to impress and establish relationships resulting in our longevity and reputation. This clearly demonstrates our potential to future clients giving them confidence and security when choosing their overseas home.