Adriastar Montenegro is a reliable property developer, with over 20 years experience and an impressive property portfolio. Adriastar has a home for everyone.
Our Mission
Providing quality homes in Montenegro at affordable prices to the overseas property investor. At Adriastar we use quality materials, implement the latest techniques and use qualified tradesmen, to ensure our properties meet our clients expectations. Whether it be for investment, second home or retirement residences. All our customer interactions are an opportunity to impress and establish relationships resulting in our longevity and reputation. This clearly demonstrates our potential to future clients giving them confidence and security when choosing their overseas home.
Quality & Value
Constructed using the highest quality materials and offering superb value for money, we have a superb range of completed, under construction and planned properties. In addition to quality and value, Adriastar also provides property investors with security. Adriastar is backed by considerable financial resources, giving property investors the reassurance that their investment is in safe and reliable hands. For all these reasons, Adriastar is the first choice for property buyers in the UK, Europe, USA and beyond.
Our projects :
Boreti Residences, Budva
A Star Marina, Meljine, HN
A Star Bay, Prčanj, Kotor
A Star Serenity, Kumbor, HN