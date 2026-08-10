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Residential properties for sale in Bar, Montenegro

;
apartments
566
houses
215
781 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
For sale is a spacious family house of 183 m2 on a plot of 204 m2, located in a quiet and gr…
$456,662
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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4 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$219,621
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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4 bedroom house in , Montenegro
4 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
The total area of the house is 88 m2, the land area is 227 m2 (two separate cadastral plots)…
$127,172
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
| 47 m2 | 1 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1-9 floor | 4 elevators | modern complex |For sale is a m…
$124,654
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Apartment 22 bedrooms in 2, Montenegro
Apartment 22 bedrooms
2, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Discover this brand-new, never-occupied two-bedroom apartment in Bar, located in a quality n…
$1
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1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
| 57 m2 | 1 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 9 floor from 10 | balcony 8 m2 | 600 m to the sea |For sa…
$193,727
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom apartment in 48, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
48, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
| 131.1 m2 | 3 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 10 floor | terrace 18 m2 | underground parking | new…
$460,101
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom house in , Montenegro
2 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
The house area is 44 m2, the land area is 103 m2. Layout: 2 bedrooms, a living room combined…
$64,742
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For sale is a registered two-storey house of 100 m2, located on a plot of 236 m2 in a quiet …
$138,231
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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5 bedroom house in IV proleterske brigade, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
IV proleterske brigade, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
A house with magnificent sea views, located just 200 meters from the beach. The registered a…
$138,733
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1 bedroom apartment in 69, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
69, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
| 48.10 m2 | 1 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 2-6 floor | 600 m to the sea |We offer a modern one-be…
$158,095
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 9
For sale: a one-bedroom apartment of 47 m² in a new residential complex under construction i…
$155,461
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
An excellent family house in a quiet area of ​​the bar is proposed for sale. Dead Deadine St…
$368,498
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 7
Real Estate, MontenegroOne-bedroom apartment 59.40 m²Apartments are for sale in a new luxury…
$196,310
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1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Object number: 538791. The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the ke…
$70,044
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2 bedroom house in 36 a, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
36 a, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to have a beautiful house on the Bar Rivie…
$215,971
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/10
Bar. Residential business complex by the sea and mountains The walls are painted white. El…
$115,679
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - for sale. One of the best villas on the coast is for sale. A unique of…
$2,16M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
A modern and spacious one-bedroom apartment of 72 m² is for sale in the exclusive Soho City …
$250,290
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
The apartment is located in the very center of the city in one of the best houses.The window…
$273,973
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments from the developer in a new complex in Ilino, Bar. Just 300 meters from the sea. …
$771,554
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House in Bar, Montenegro
House
Bar, Montenegro
Area 145 m²
🏡 House on the Lushtitsa Peninsula: Yours the secluded sojourn with the sea 🌊Imagine yoursel…
$159,143
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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4 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 99 m²
Object number: 538807. The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the ke…
$393,911
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1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$283,625
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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2 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Bar, Makedonsko naselje, two-bedroom apartment in a new residential complex in one of the mo…
$256,958
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
An apartment is for sale in a new luxury class house under construction in the city of Bar. …
Price on request
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Urgent sale/ Reduced from 449,000 euros to 409,000 eurosFor sale is a unique three-level hou…
$472,702
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Apartment in Bar, Montenegro
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
A studio apartment is presented for sale in a new luxury class house under construction in t…
Price on request
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
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Condo in 3, Montenegro
Condo
3, Montenegro
Number of floors 10
We offer for sale apartments in a new residential complex in the city of Bar - a modern proj…
$124,654
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1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Brand new 1-bedroom apartment of 45 m², completed in October 2025, in a modern residential b…
$185,400
VAT
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Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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