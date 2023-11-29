UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Bar
Residential properties for sale in Bar, Montenegro
apartments
307
houses
198
Clear all
595 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1
58 m²
€159,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2
86 m²
€226,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2
1
72 m²
Apartment is located in luxurious residential complex with amenities of five star hotel, on …
€143,160
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
170 m²
2
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. See view and mountains view. Swimming pool 6x4…
€320,000
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
1
33 m²
1/8
€74,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with parking, with furniture
Bar, Montenegro
2
1
For sale is a house with an area of 62 m2 and a spacious terrace of 40 m2 in Bar, village of…
€131,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2
71 m²
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
3
110 m²
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
5 room house with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
5
3
200 m²
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
€100,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, new building
Bar, Montenegro
1
1
61 m²
€170,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
House new building, with sea view, with park
Bar, Montenegro
930 m²
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment new building, with floor heating, with tennis court
Bar, Montenegro
2
2
92 m²
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
2
1
81 m²
€170,100
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1
55 m²
One bedroom apartment in the center of Bar. Apartment area 55 m2 plus terraces 8 m2, 8th flo…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
1
1
8
New apartments in Bar, Montenegro: New apartment building currently under construction in Ba…
€53,460
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
2
1
57 m²
9
Awesome apartment in the city of Bar. Distance to the sea: only 900 meters. A quiet place …
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
210 m²
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in the Bar, Zeleny Poyas. There is a bui…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
150 m²
Gourmet house with pool in the Green Belt of Bar! Unrivaled location! Just 10 minutes walk …
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment with wi-fi
Bar, Montenegro
2
2
70 m²
€176,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
1
1
63 m²
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment
Bar, Montenegro
33 m²
Apartments in a multi-storey building under construction in the center of Bar. Completion of…
€71,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
4
3
235 m²
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
2
1
99 m²
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
2
80 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in the very center of Bar. Apartment area 80 m2 with terraces, high gr…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Bar, Montenegro
1
99 m²
One-storey house with a green plot in the Polje area, Bar. House area 99m2. Plot area 346 m2…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
1
53 m²
One bedroom apartment in a new small apartment building in the Belishi area, Bar. Apartment …
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Bar, Montenegro
1
80 m²
One-storey house with a plot in the Polje area, Bar. House area 80 m2, plot area 600 m2. Str…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
2
1
57 m²
9
Awesome apartment in the city of Bar. Distance to the sea: only 900 meters. A quiet place …
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
210 m²
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in the Bar, Zeleny Poyas. There is a bui…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Search using the map
