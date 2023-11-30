Residential properties for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

UAE
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3
2
125 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€129,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage
Stavrodromi, Greece
240 m²
€40,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
7
4
260 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€290,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
4
2
296 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€500,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
7
5
190 m²
2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
5
2
125 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
4
159 m²
3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
6
200 m²
3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
7
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
145 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
4
153 m²
3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
€770,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
78 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
8
3
250 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
4
3
135 m²
1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3
1
130 m²
€250,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
6
2
138 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
5
2
118 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Filiatra, Greece
6
2
140 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€190,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
6
3
304 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
4
1
130 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
5
2
130 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
42 m²
1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
52 m²
1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Gefyra, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€980,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
5
164 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
4
2
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
4
2
259 m²
€120,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
5
125 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€405,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
3
56 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Property types in Peloponnese Region
apartments
houses
Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
