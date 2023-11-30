Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Peloponnese Region

Residential properties for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

Municipality of Corinth
54
Municipality of Ermionida
35
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
34
Corinth
33
Loutraki
30
Municipality of Velo and Vocha
23
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
23
Municipality of Sikyona
18
Show more
494 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€129,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage in Stavrodromi, Greece
Cottage
Stavrodromi, Greece
Area 240 m²
€40,000
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kineta, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Perachora, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Perachora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline in Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
€770,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€250,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alepochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Filiatra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Filiatra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Particles, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Particles, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€730,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Gefyra, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Gefyra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€980,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Laughing, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Velo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Velo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
€120,000
Leave a request
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€405,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Bohae, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Peloponnese Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir