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Residential properties for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

;
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
226
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
225
Municipality of Corinth
104
Municipal Unit of Corinth
64
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579 properties total found
Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa
Perachora, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The basement consists of …
$979,135
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Vrachati, Greece
Apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale of 75 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is located …
$201,799
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale of 52 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$192,574
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Saronic Gulf, in the prestigious coastal encla…
$692,573
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 42 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The apartm…
$148,755
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Townhouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale townhouse area of 240 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula under construction…
$553,506
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 50 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida.…
$80,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located o…
$172,970
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Located in one of the most desirable areas of Loutraki, just 230 meters from the beach, this…
$86,292
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 169 m²
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Isthmia - Detached house 200 sqm - Plot 1080 - Building balance 400sqm - Living room k…
$578,535
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale is an exceptional 111 sq.m. elevated ground-floor apartment, located in a two-story…
$373,963
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 470 m²
Elegant three-level villa featuring two independent entrances that ensure comfort, functiona…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
$749,750
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Area 350 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and traditiona…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 348 m²
For sale under construction villa of 348 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 500 m²
Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in this unique complex of three a…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Discover your new home! If you are looking for an apartment that will become your permanent…
$212,334
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Loutraki near the center, furnished apartment of 50 sq m is for sale. The apartment is in an…
$151,497
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3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
Under-construction, newly built apartment of 96 sq.m. is available for sale in an excellent …
$363,652
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 720 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious P…
$1,00M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
$314,649
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An excellent corner apartment of 108 sq.m. is for sale, located on an elevated ground floor …
$327,217
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 376 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one kitche…
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Peloponnese Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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