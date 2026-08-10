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Houses for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

;
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
101
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
100
Municipality of Corinth
78
Municipal Unit of Corinth
47
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393 properties total found
Villa in Perachora, Greece
Villa
Perachora, Greece
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The basement consists of …
$979,135
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Perched above the crystal-clear waters of the Saronic Gulf, in the prestigious coastal encla…
$692,573
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Townhouse in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Townhouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale townhouse area of 240 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula under construction…
$553,506
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located o…
$172,970
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 169 m²
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 136 m²
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom Mansion in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom Mansion
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Isthmia - Detached house 200 sqm - Plot 1080 - Building balance 400sqm - Living room k…
$578,535
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 470 m²
Elegant three-level villa featuring two independent entrances that ensure comfort, functiona…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Area 350 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and traditiona…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 348 m²
For sale under construction villa of 348 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 500 m²
Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in this unique complex of three a…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 720 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious P…
$1,00M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Assos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 179 m²
For Sale -- Residential  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 179 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 W…
$314,649
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 376 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of one kitche…
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Perachora, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Perachora, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 370 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, …
$1,05M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 220 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. A view of the city, the…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Isthmia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Isthmia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 605 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 605 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$761,551
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 room house in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Property Code: 11490 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €250.000. Th…
$284,879
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Cottage 9 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 470 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Portocheli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Velo Kokkoni village in Korinth, maisonette of 160sq.m. on a plot of 190 sq.m. excellent con…
$244,727
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3 bedroom townthouse in Paralio Astros, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paralio Astros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground f…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Perachora, Greece
Cottage
Perachora, Greece
For sale a half-finished house with an area of 75sq.m. built on a plot of 500sq.m. The prope…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 900 m²
Τ he property is a luxurious structure, designed with inspiration and decorated according to…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Peloponnese Region

villas
cottages
mansions
townhouses

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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