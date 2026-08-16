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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Sparta, Greece

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houses
4
4 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Spartia, Greece
Villa
Spartia, Greece
Area 146 m²
For sale villa of 146 sq.meters in Kefalonia. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up …
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Polovitsa, Greece
Townhouse
Polovitsa, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$527,228
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Sparta, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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