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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Messini, Greece

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Petalidi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Petalidi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Messini, Greece
4 bedroom house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale, semi-finished vacation home at the concrete stage, very close to Bouka beach. The …
$238,833
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2 bedroom house in Messini, Greece
2 bedroom house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 156m2 detached home in the beautiful town of Messini. The property is located in…
$184,553
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Properties features in Municipality of Messini, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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