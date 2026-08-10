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Residential properties for sale in Messini, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Messini, Greece
2 bedroom house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 156m2 detached home in the beautiful town of Messini. The property is located in…
$184,553
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4 bedroom house in Messini, Greece
4 bedroom house
Messini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale, semi-finished vacation home at the concrete stage, very close to Bouka beach. The …
$238,833
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