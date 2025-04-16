Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Methoni Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Methoni Municipal Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Methoni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Methoni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2…
$446,505
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom house in Lachanada, Greece
3 bedroom house
Lachanada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Skouras Real Estate presents an excellent opportunity to buy a newly built house in the magn…
$660,929
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Methoni Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes