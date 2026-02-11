Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agii Theodori, Greece

apartments
4
houses
4
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agii Theodori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agii Theodori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$254,502
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agii Theodori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$253,429
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agii Theodori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$218,871
OneOne
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agii Theodori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agii Theodori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse of 91 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula is for sale. The townhouse is located on …
$219,797
2 bedroom apartment in Agii Theodori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$247,669
2 bedroom apartment in Agii Theodori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the eighth floor and co…
$248,717
Moa 7aMoa 7a
1 bedroom apartment in Agii Theodori, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$247,669
1 bedroom apartment in Agii Theodori, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Agii Theodori, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale with an area of 52 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The apartm…
$248,717
