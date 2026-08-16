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Residential properties for sale in Loutraki, Greece

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apartments
3
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Located in one of the most desirable areas of Loutraki, just 230 meters from the beach, this…
$86,292
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
In one of the most privileged locations of Loutraki, right on the seafront, a stunning new a…
$695,218
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An impressive 135 sq m villa for sale in Loutraki built on a 700 sq m plot, combining unique…
$469,893
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
An exceptional 84 sq.m. apartment is offered for sale in a newly built, under-construction t…
$564,919
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Apartment for sale in Loutraki with an area of 110 square meters. on the 1st floor in a thre…
$242,866
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2 bedroom house in Loutraki, Greece
2 bedroom house
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Loutraki – is one of the most popular resorts, 80 km from Athens. The city lies at the foot …
$308,832
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