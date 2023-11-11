Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Loutraki, Greece

apartments
12
houses
18
30 properties total found
3 room cottage with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€230,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€780,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€235,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€110,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€210,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 509 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 509 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 living…
€1,06M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€530,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€320,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,20M
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€118,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€310,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€200,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€950,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€210,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loutraki, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one show…
€1,25M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutraki, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€185,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 376 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one kitc…
€670,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€85,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€120,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€200,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€635,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€260,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€232,000
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with city view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 268 sq.meters in Loutraki. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€999,000
