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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Argos, Greece

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2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
🏛 LOFT-apartment in the heart of Athens - Neos Kosmos district under the Golden VisaPrice: €…
$365,577
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
- Two-story historic detached house of 188 sq.m. accompanied by two ground floor shops. - T…
$179,789
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Argos, Greece

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