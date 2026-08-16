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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Tiryntha, Greece

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houses
3
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 434 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 434 sq.meters in Peloponnese. 1st floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one WC.…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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