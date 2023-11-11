Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Nea Tiryntha, Greece

1 property total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€470,000

