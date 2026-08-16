Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Monemvasia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

;
apartments
3
4 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$442,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Flat has interior layout. There …
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens North: Metamorfosis 98 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bat…
$299,499
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Metamorfosi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Metamorfosi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens North: Metamorfosis 110 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Ba…
$320,475
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Monemvasia, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go