Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

1 BHK
10
2 BHK
30
3 BHK
16
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
117 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline in Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
€770,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€250,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Gefyra, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Gefyra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€980,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Bohae, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
€75,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with Painted, with A/C, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with Painted, with A/C, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 601774 - Apartment FOR SALE in Argos Center for €63.000 . This 75 sq. m. Apa…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Property Code: 621761 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €160.000 . This 92 sq. m. …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Painted, with bright, with Open view in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with Painted, with bright, with Open view
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Property Code: 601760 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €88.500 . This 68 sq. m. A…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: 601757 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €110.000 . This 90 sq. m. …
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room apartment with fireplace, with storage room, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room apartment with fireplace, with storage room, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 621738 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Loutraki for €280.000 . Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Closet: Built-in in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Closet: Built-in
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Property Code: 581716 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kranidi Koilada for €100.000 . This 119 sq. m.…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Property Code: 11710 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €100.000. Thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Property Code: 11708 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Property Code: 11709 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with storage room, with Painted, with A/C in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment with storage room, with Painted, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Property Code: 621685 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €58.000 . Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: 621679 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Paralia Irion for €185.000 . This 130 sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Property Code: 581591 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Center for €95.000. This 69 sq. m. Apart…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bottom Carvel, Greece
2 room apartment
Bottom Carvel, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Selected property. For sale, luxury apartments on the beach of Kalamata in one of the most b…
€420,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Painted, with A/C, with bright in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with Painted, with A/C, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Property Code: 621564 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €148.000 . This 82 sq. …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€235,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room apartment with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Property Code: 1245 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €195.000. This 127 sq. m. Maison…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir