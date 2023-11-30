UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Peloponnese Region
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece
117 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
4
159 m²
3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
6
200 m²
3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with first coastline
Municipal Unit of Tripoli, Greece
4
153 m²
3
Gated residence with a beach and golf courses, Peloponnesus, Greece We offer furnished apar…
€770,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
78 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3
1
130 m²
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
6
2
138 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
42 m²
1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
52 m²
1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Gefyra, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale apartment of 600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
3
56 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
72 m²
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
3
215 m²
2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3
235 m²
1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with Painted, with A/C, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
75 m²
Property Code: 601774 - Apartment FOR SALE in Argos Center for €63.000 . This 75 sq. m. Apa…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
92 m²
Property Code: 621761 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €160.000 . This 92 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Painted, with bright, with Open view
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
68 m²
Property Code: 601760 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €88.500 . This 68 sq. m. A…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
90 m²
Property Code: 601757 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €110.000 . This 90 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with fireplace, with storage room, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4
2
200 m²
Property Code: 621738 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Loutraki for €280.000 . Th…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with bright, with Open view, with Closet: Built-in
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
119 m²
Property Code: 581716 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kranidi Koilada for €100.000 . This 119 sq. m.…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
48 m²
Property Code: 11710 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €100.000. Thi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
48 m²
Property Code: 11708 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
46 m²
Property Code: 11709 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with storage room, with Painted, with A/C
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1
1
43 m²
Property Code: 621685 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €58.000 . Th…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
1
130 m²
Property Code: 621679 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Paralia Irion for €185.000 . This 130 sq…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
2
69 m²
Property Code: 581591 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Center for €95.000. This 69 sq. m. Apart…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Bottom Carvel, Greece
5
2
109 m²
Selected property. For sale, luxury apartments on the beach of Kalamata in one of the most b…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Painted, with A/C, with bright
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
82 m²
Property Code: 621564 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €148.000 . This 82 sq. …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
80 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted
Peloponnese Region, Greece
3
1
127 m²
Property Code: 1245 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €195.000. This 127 sq. m. Maison…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
