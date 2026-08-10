Apartments for sale in Peloponnese Region, Greece

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Apartments in Peloponnese Region, Greece

;
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
125
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
125
Municipality of Corinth
26
Municipal Unit of Corinth
17
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186 properties total found
Apartment in Vrachati, Greece
Apartment
Vrachati, Greece
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale of 75 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is located …
$201,799
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale of 52 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$192,574
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 42 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The apartm…
$148,755
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Apartment in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 50 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese - Hermionida.…
$80,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Located in one of the most desirable areas of Loutraki, just 230 meters from the beach, this…
$86,292
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale is an exceptional 111 sq.m. elevated ground-floor apartment, located in a two-story…
$373,963
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$253,852
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
$749,750
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/5
Discover your new home! If you are looking for an apartment that will become your permanent…
$212,334
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Loutraki near the center, furnished apartment of 50 sq m is for sale. The apartment is in an…
$151,497
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3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
Under-construction, newly built apartment of 96 sq.m. is available for sale in an excellent …
$363,652
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An excellent corner apartment of 108 sq.m. is for sale, located on an elevated ground floor …
$327,217
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$407,344
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/5
For sale an exceptional 78 sq.m. penthouse apartment located in the center of Loutraki, just…
$207,123
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
$454,573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Laliotis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
Beautiful 50 sq.m. apartment for sale with sea and mountain views, in an excellent location …
$141,924
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Perachora, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Perachora, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Nerantza, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Nerantza, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 69 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The apartmen…
$319,918
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
$377,827
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
An exceptional 82 sq.m. apartment is offered for sale in a newly built, under-construction t…
$494,304
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
An exceptional 82 sq.m. apartment is offered for sale in a newly built, under-construction t…
$511,958
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
In a prime location in Loutraki, just 625 meters from the sea and close to all points of int…
$190,628
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
In one of the most privileged locations of Loutraki, right on the seafront, a stunning new a…
$695,218
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
In a modern and elegant residential building, a beautiful and bright newly built 59 sq.m. ap…
$235,103
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 28 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
$115,709
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
For sale 28 sq m apartment, 2nd floor, fully renovated and furnished, ideal for owner-occupa…
$87,216
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Peloponnese Region

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Peloponnese Region, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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