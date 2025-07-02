  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Orbi Residence

Batumi, Georgia
Price on request
Payment with cryptocurrency
Residential complex Orbi Residence
Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    35

About the complex

Orbi Residence is a 35-story complex located 100 meters from the sea.

The complex has a fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, and management company.

Developer news

02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
All news
You are viewing
Batumi, Georgia
