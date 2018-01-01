Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
Batumi, Georgia
from € 252,332
1 / 4
About the complex
Porta Tower is a 43rd-storey premium residential complex located in the heart of old Batumi. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, fitness center, casino, and restaurants. The complex is equipped with two-level underground parking, VRV central air conditioning system, and a fire safety system.
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 80.0 – 87.0
Price per m², € 2 969 – 3 211
Apartment price, € 252 332 – 279 367
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 125.0
Price per m², € 3 316 – 3 677
Apartment price, € 414 545 – 459 604
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
|Sea
|300 m
|The airport
|5 800 m
|Shop
|250 m
|Kindergarten
|600 m
|Transport stop
|150 m
|Shopping center
|1 000 m
|School
|600 m
Seller agent
Languages: English, Русский
Georgia
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes