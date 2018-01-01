Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi

Batumi, Georgia

from € 6,308

16–114 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2021

About PROJECT

The new multifunctional residential complex in Batumi is located 100 meters from the seafront, on New Boulevard.

Apartments: from 29.4 sq / m

Interestless internal loan: 18 months

The cost of a square meter: from 500 USD

Offer: May 2021

EXPLOSIVE PROJECT

In « Aquamarine and raquo residence; The main construction work has already been completed. The house is scheduled to be commissioned in 2021 in May, which means:

Your investment in complete security As soon as possible, you can use the acquired real estate for your own purposes

INHUMAN PLACE

New Boulevard

100 meters from the sea

Only 5 minutes:

- Sea Beach

- Shopping center

- Cafeteria and restaurant

- Kindergarten and school

TYPES OF Panorama SALES

Apartments with sea views

Apartments with mountain views

RIVAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Pool CENTRO FITNES Underground parking Playground Protected area

TYPES OF TRIMESTER

Studio

1 room

2 rooms

TECHNICAL DETERMINATIONS

Partitions of monolithic walls and reinforced concrete structures

Fans and thermal insulation facade

Edge covered stairs

Two-chamber metal and plastic windows

Metal doors of the central entrance

Electricity, gas, water, sewage, Internet

brought to the apartment

FIRE SECURITY

Fire safety regulations are fully consistent with Georgia Government Decision No. 41. In addition, 24-hour video control and security will be carried out.