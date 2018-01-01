  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi

Batumi, Georgia
from € 252,332
Residential complex Porta Tower Batumi
About the complex

Porta Tower is a 43rd-storey premium residential complex located in the heart of old Batumi. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, fitness center, casino, and restaurants. The complex is equipped with two-level underground parking, VRV central air conditioning system, and a fire safety system.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 80.0 – 87.0
Price per m², € 2 969 – 3 211
Apartment price, € 252 332 – 279 367
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 125.0
Price per m², € 3 316 – 3 677
Apartment price, € 414 545 – 459 604
New building location
Batumi, Georgia
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 300 m
The airport 5 800 m
Shop 250 m
Kindergarten 600 m
Transport stop 150 m
Shopping center 1 000 m
School 600 m
