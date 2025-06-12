Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Georgia

Tbilisi
123
Autonomous Republic of Adjara
8
Batumi
6
131 property total found
Commercial property 28 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 28 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 23
Commercial premises are rented for a year, for an office, beauty salon, nail salon, point of…
$400
per month
Commercial property 30 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Commercial property 30 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial premises are rented near the Primorsky Park (Ul Ninoshvili) ❇️ The area of ​​t…
$1,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
115 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Politkovskaya str, in new building, on III …
$900
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
75 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Sololaki, on Atoneli str, I floor - 35 sq.m., b…
$800
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 10
170 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Kostava str, in new building, on the 10th floor, 4 …
$1,700
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
102 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Politkovskaya str, in new building, on the …
$1,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda-Sololaki
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
145 sq.m. office space for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Shevchenko str, in new building, …
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
156 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on University str, in new building, on the sec…
$2,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Didube in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Didube
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
72 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Didube, on Lebanidze str, I floor, 2 rooms, new…
$1,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
135 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Petriashvili str, in new building, on I floor, 3 ro…
$1,800
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
150 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Nikoladze str, in new building, on the second floo,…
$2,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 4
360 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Dolidze str, on the 4th floor, 9 rooms, new…
$5,000
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
180 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new building, on the second…
$1,500
per month
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
100 sq.m. commercial space for rent in Vake, on Abashidze str, on I floor, 2 rooms, new reno…
$1,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
160 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Mtskheta str, in new building, on I floor, 4 roo…
$2,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 4
68 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Gamrekeli str, in buziness-center, on the 4t…
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
55 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Paliashvili str, on the second floor, 2 rooms, re…
$450
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Chugureti in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Chugureti
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
65 sq.m. office space for rent in Chugureti, on Potskhverashvili str, I floor, 2 rooms, new …
$550
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vera
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
120 sq.m. office space for rent on Vera, Melikishvili ave, in new building, 5 rooms, new ren…
$1,700
per month
Restaurant for rent in Old Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Restaurant for rent in Old Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
140 sq.m. basement type commercial space for bar/restaurant for rent in Mtatsminda-Sololaki …
Price on request
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
160 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in new building, on the third …
$1,700
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 7
100 sq.m. office space for rent in Vake, on Chavchavadze ave, in office building, on the 8th…
$1,200
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
55 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Chikovani str, in new building, on I floor, …
$650
per month
Restaurant for sale in Old Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Restaurant for sale in Old Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
90 sq.m. commercial space for cafe/restaurant for rent in Old Tbilisi (Sololaki), on Shavtel…
$1,300
per month
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
90 sq.m. commercial/office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Megrelidze str, in new building, …
Price on request
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Didi Digomi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Didi Digomi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
96 sq.m. commercial space for rent in Didi Digomi III bl, in populous place in new building,…
$1,200
per month
Shop 90 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Shop 90 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
A premises of 90 sq.m     with finished finishes. Near the hop market. It is designed for an…
$730
per month
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Vake
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
120 sq.m. commercial/office space for rent in Vake, on Zhvania str, in new building, on I fl…
$1,500
per month
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Didube in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial space for rent in Tbilisi, Didube
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
225 sq.m. office/commercial space for rent in Didube, on T. Eristavi str, II floor of 2-stor…
$1,500
per month
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo in Tbilisi, Georgia
Office space for rent in Tbilisi, Saburtalo
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
90 sq.m. office space for rent in Saburtalo, on Tsintsadze str, in new business-center, on t…
$1,200
per month
