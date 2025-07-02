  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel Hotel rooms at Rotana Resort & Spa Batumi.

Batumi, Georgia
from
$133,000
11
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 27373
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Hotel rooms in Rotana Resort & Spa Batumi. Gonio.

Rotana Resort & Spa Batumi is an exclusive 5* 27-storey residential and hotel complex with a CASINO on the seafront, from a luxury hotelier from the United Arab Emirates.

Rotana Resort & Spa offers a unique opportunity to invest in branded residences that combine luxury and high income potential.

This project provides first-class comfort and elegance, and the Radisson Blu name guarantees prestige, making it an ideal choice for investors who want to combine sophisticated living with reliable financial investments.

The apartments are commissioned with a turnkey renovation, the exclusive design of which is developed according to the international standards of the Radisson hotel chain.

Income up to 14% per annum!

Down payment 20%
No% installments until December 2027!

2nd room categories:

  • Studios
  • Room from 29 m2 with a bed or two single beds.
  • One-bedroom rooms
  • Room from 49.5 m2 with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.

Infrastructure of the complex:

  • Casino
  • SPA center
  • Garden with plants
  • Children's playground
  • Private beach
  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Restaurant with a terrace
  • Bar and lounge area on the roof
  • Underground parking
  • Conference hall
  • Reception
  • Fitness center

Location:

  • Gonio resort village
  • To the sea - 50 m
  • To the center of Batumi - 14 km
  • To the airport - 8 km

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia

